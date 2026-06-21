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Most Shocking Bombshells From Laverne Cox's Memoir 'Transcendent': From Childhood Trauma to Suicide Attempt and More

laverne cox memoir transcendent biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Laverne Cox's new book, 'Transcendent,' landed on bookshelves on June 9.

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June 21 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

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Laverne Cox bravely confronted the ghosts of her past in her new book.

In Transcendent, which hit bookshelves on June 9, the Orange Is the New Black star "shares her journey as a transgender woman in Hollywood, confronting childhood trauma, shame, gender identity, her transition, body image issues, her search for romantic love, deep-seated feelings of unworthiness, and ultimately, healing," according to the official synopsis.

Readers "will experience life in Laverne's shoes, from her childhood abuse to making her big break, dealing with Hollywood bureaucracy, feeling lonely in a world that is unaccepting, and finding her voice through the chaos of it all."

Scroll down for the biggest bombshell revelations from Cox's Transcendent.

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Laverne Cox Recalled the Childhood Moment That Left Her 'Locked in Terror'

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laverne cox memoir transcendent biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Laverne Cox's new book, 'Transcendent,' was released on June 9.

In an excerpt shared by a news outlet, Cox opened up about how a frightening childhood confrontation left her "locked in terror."

"We were latchkey kids, left at home for long stretches of time while my mother was working, so after we fulfilled our Cinderella duties, my brother [M Lamar] went outside to play, and I was alone in the apartment," she recalled in the book.

Cox added, "I opened my backpack and pulled out my homework, sitting at the little kitchen island. That's where I was when my mother pounded through the front door. I could hear by her footsteps that she was in a mood, maybe from the stress of the day. But suddenly, the sound veered from what I was expecting — not to her bedroom as usual, but down the hallway to the kitchen. To me."

The LGBTQ+ advocate recalled that her teacher contacted her mother after noticing her "fanning" herself in class, warning that she would end up in New Orleans "wearing a dress" if she wasn't put into therapy.

According to Cox, her mother's furious reaction made her fear she was about to be physically punished, recalling a beating she once received for stealing.

"The question slapped me like a hand to my face. Repeatedly. Whiplashed me over and over so that the only two words in my mind were, "Oh God,'" she penned. "My body was numb, shut down. I couldn't even cry. The idea didn't even occur to me because I knew she would just yell harder, louder, meaner. I left my body, sitting there in silence, praying it would all be over soon."

As her mother asked if she really wanted "to be in a dress on the streets in New Orleans," Cox found herself "locked in terror, unable to form words to answer this impossible question" that her only response was, "I don't know."

She continued in the memoir, "The screams carried on for so long, until, just like Charlie Brown, all I could hear was, 'Wah wah wah wah.' I heard her — her rage, her disappointment, her deep-seated embarrassment that I was her child, that my teacher had witnessed this and felt so urgently compelled to call about it — yet I was protected, albeit weakly, by this 'Wah wah wah' bubble muffling her words. But it could not protect me from these new, terrifying visions of myself on the streets of New Orleans."

"Now I sensed I was more than the simple inconvenience I'd been made to feel like every day of my life. I was an embarrassment. A horror," Cox pointed out.

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Laverne Cox Was Abandoned as a Child

laverne cox memoir transcendent biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Laverne Cox was raised by a single mother.

In Transcendent, the four-time Emmy-nominated actress revealed she and her twin brother were both abused as children.

The matriarch also reportedly left Cox and her twin brother after he broke a neighbor's window, dropping them off at their father's home. It marked the first — and only — time Cox met her father, who allegedly refused to take them in.

Per Cox, her father brought her and her brother to a police station, after which they were placed in an orphanage for a month until their mother returned to pick them up.

She was then reminded of her time in the orphanage when she stepped onto the set of Orange Is the New Black decades later.

"It was the not knowing if I'd ever see her again that tore at me every day, the uncertainty of not knowing what my life would be like a day, a week, a month, even a year from now. It haunted me," she admitted in the book. "The shame of being discarded by my mother, who was supposed to love me and take care of me, absolutely crushed me."

Meanwhile, Cox revealed her brother stopped speaking to their mother roughly two decades ago. She said their final argument erupted after their mother continued to misgender Cox and use her former name years into her transition, an issue that left her brother "upset on [her] behalf."

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Laverne Cox Was Sexually Abused and Assaulted

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laverne cox memoir transcendent biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Laverne Cox said she felt 'disgusting' and 'unlovable, just dirty' because of the abuse.

Cox also revisited the incidents of sexual abuse and harassment in her book.

She disclosed she was sexually abused by a babysitter — the son of her mom's friend — as a child and was repeatedly sexually assaulted by two boys who had bullied her at church when she was 13.

After coming out as trans while living in New York City, Cox reportedly continued to experience both verbal and physical harassment. Following an assault the day before her final interview for I Want to Work for Diddy, she was inspired to dedicate her work serving the LGBTQ+ community.

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Laverne Cox Reflected on Growing Up Trans

laverne cox memoir transcendent biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Laverne Cox talked about growing up as trans.

"Everybody was telling me I was a boy, but I knew I was a girl," Cox wrote about her gender in the book.

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Laverne Cox Attempted Suicide

laverne cox memoir transcendent biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Laverne Cox reportedly underwent a short-lived conversion therapy.

The Doubt star attempted suicide at 11 by swallowing all her mother's pills. While she survived that period, she wrote her suicidal thoughts resurfaced in the early 2000s.

"I'm still struggling, I still don't have it all figured out," she shared at the end of Transcendent.

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