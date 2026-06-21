Most Shocking Bombshells From Laverne Cox's Memoir 'Transcendent': From Childhood Trauma to Suicide Attempt and More

Readers "will experience life in Laverne's shoes, from her childhood abuse to making her big break, dealing with Hollywood bureaucracy, feeling lonely in a world that is unaccepting, and finding her voice through the chaos of it all."

In an excerpt shared by a news outlet, Cox opened up about how a frightening childhood confrontation left her "locked in terror."

"We were latchkey kids, left at home for long stretches of time while my mother was working, so after we fulfilled our Cinderella duties, my brother [M Lamar] went outside to play, and I was alone in the apartment," she recalled in the book.

Cox added, "I opened my backpack and pulled out my homework, sitting at the little kitchen island. That's where I was when my mother pounded through the front door. I could hear by her footsteps that she was in a mood, maybe from the stress of the day. But suddenly, the sound veered from what I was expecting — not to her bedroom as usual, but down the hallway to the kitchen. To me."

The LGBTQ+ advocate recalled that her teacher contacted her mother after noticing her "fanning" herself in class, warning that she would end up in New Orleans "wearing a dress" if she wasn't put into therapy.

According to Cox, her mother's furious reaction made her fear she was about to be physically punished, recalling a beating she once received for stealing.

"The question slapped me like a hand to my face. Repeatedly. Whiplashed me over and over so that the only two words in my mind were, "Oh God,'" she penned. "My body was numb, shut down. I couldn't even cry. The idea didn't even occur to me because I knew she would just yell harder, louder, meaner. I left my body, sitting there in silence, praying it would all be over soon."

As her mother asked if she really wanted "to be in a dress on the streets in New Orleans," Cox found herself "locked in terror, unable to form words to answer this impossible question" that her only response was, "I don't know."

She continued in the memoir, "The screams carried on for so long, until, just like Charlie Brown, all I could hear was, 'Wah wah wah wah.' I heard her — her rage, her disappointment, her deep-seated embarrassment that I was her child, that my teacher had witnessed this and felt so urgently compelled to call about it — yet I was protected, albeit weakly, by this 'Wah wah wah' bubble muffling her words. But it could not protect me from these new, terrifying visions of myself on the streets of New Orleans."

"Now I sensed I was more than the simple inconvenience I'd been made to feel like every day of my life. I was an embarrassment. A horror," Cox pointed out.