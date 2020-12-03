Juno star Ellen Page inspired millions of people when she came out as a transgender male, Elliot, via Twitter earlier this year.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, My pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” the 33-year-old actor wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Coming out as transgender takes incredible courage, and many celebrities have been on the forefront of shining a light on the LGBTQ+ community and trans rights.

By coming out and sharing their story with the world, these Hollywood stars are inspiring countless others. Their collective platform of fame allows them the priceless opportunity to inform others out there that they are not alone.

From Laverne Cox to Caitlyn Jenner, transgender celebrities come from all walks of life — film, TV, reality shows, social media influencers, models and sports figures — and each one has made history in their own unique way.

