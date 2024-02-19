OK Magazine
Laverne Cox, Paige DeSorbo and More Stun at 2024 People’s Choice Awards: Photos

peopleschoiceawardspp
Source: NBC
Feb. 18 2024, Published 7:26 p.m. ET

Hollywood brought the glam for the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

On Sunday, February 18, stars from reality television, film and more gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., to celebrate the best and brightest in the industry.

The ceremony, hosted by Barbie star Simu Liu, allowed fans to vote across 45 categories to honor their favorite pop culture moments of the past year.

Lenny Kravitz will be honored with the Music Icon Award while actor Adam Sandler is set to receive the People’s Icon Award. Kylie Minogue and Lainey Wilson will both being performing during the event.

Scroll through the gallery to see the hottest looks from the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

Laverne Cox

peopleschoiceawardspp
Source: NBC

Laverne Cox stunned in a black corset dress and a pair of black gloves as she made her way down the red carpet.

Paige DeSorbo

paigepeopleschoice
Source: NBC

Paige DeSorbo was a vision in baby pink while stepping out for the star-studded awards show.

Loni Love

lonilovepeopleschoice
Source: NBC

Loni Love was all smiles as she walked past photographers at the big event.

Kylie Minogue

kylieminoguepeopleschoice
Source: NBC

Kylie Minogue turned heads on the red carpet ahead of her big performance.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

scheanashaybrockdavies
Source: NBC

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies looked more in love than ever as they walked the red carpet.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley

jwowpeopleschoice
Source: NBC

Jenni "JWoww" Farley kept it simple in a black dress and minimal makeup for the event.

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton

kylerichards
Source: NBC

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton made it a sister's night out as they walked the red carpet together.

Kandi Burruss

kandiburruss
Source: NBC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss shined in an all-gold dress.

Erika Jayne

erika jayne
Source: NBC

Erika Jayne wowed the crowd while keeping it classy in a black mini dress.

Heidi Klum

heidiklum
Source: NBC

Heidi Klum looked ageless at the awards ceremony.

Lucy Hale

lucyhale
Source: NBC

Lucy Hale was a vision in red at the star-studded gathering.

Melissa Gorga

melissagorga
Source: NBC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga flashed a smile for the cameras.

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais

rhobh
Source: NBC

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais buddied up on the green carpet.

Katie Maloney

katiemaloney
Source: NBC

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney showed off her glowing skin ahead of the show.

Source: OK!
Tom Hiddleston

tom
Source: NBC

Tom Hiddleston looked as handsome as ever at the event.

