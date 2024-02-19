Laverne Cox, Paige DeSorbo and More Stun at 2024 People’s Choice Awards: Photos
Hollywood brought the glam for the 2024 People's Choice Awards.
On Sunday, February 18, stars from reality television, film and more gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., to celebrate the best and brightest in the industry.
The ceremony, hosted by Barbie star Simu Liu, allowed fans to vote across 45 categories to honor their favorite pop culture moments of the past year.
Lenny Kravitz will be honored with the Music Icon Award while actor Adam Sandler is set to receive the People’s Icon Award. Kylie Minogue and Lainey Wilson will both being performing during the event.
Scroll through the gallery to see the hottest looks from the 2024 People's Choice Awards.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox stunned in a black corset dress and a pair of black gloves as she made her way down the red carpet.
Paige DeSorbo
Paige DeSorbo was a vision in baby pink while stepping out for the star-studded awards show.
Loni Love
Loni Love was all smiles as she walked past photographers at the big event.
Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue turned heads on the red carpet ahead of her big performance.
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies looked more in love than ever as they walked the red carpet.
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley
Jenni "JWoww" Farley kept it simple in a black dress and minimal makeup for the event.
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton made it a sister's night out as they walked the red carpet together.
Kandi Burruss
- See The Star Studded Red Carpet Arrivals At The 2021 People's Choice Awards: Jojo Siwa, Dwayne Johnson & More
- Christina Aguilera Performs A Medley Of Hits, More Of The Best Moments Of The 2021 People's Choice Awards: Photos
- Kate Hudson, Julia Garner & Michelle Williams Shine Bright At 2023 Critics' Choice Awards
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss shined in an all-gold dress.
Erika Jayne
Erika Jayne wowed the crowd while keeping it classy in a black mini dress.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum looked ageless at the awards ceremony.
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale was a vision in red at the star-studded gathering.
Melissa Gorga
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga flashed a smile for the cameras.
Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais buddied up on the green carpet.
Katie Maloney
Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney showed off her glowing skin ahead of the show.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston looked as handsome as ever at the event.