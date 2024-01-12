'Barbie' Star Simu Liu Promises There Will Be No Taylor Swift 'Slander' When He Hosts the People's Choice Awards in February
Not in his mojo dojo casa house!
Hours after the People's Choice Awards announced that Marvel star Simu Liu will be hosting this year's event on Sunday, February 18, the actor took to social media to note that unlike Golden Globes host Jo Koy, he will not be taking aim at Taylor Swift while on stage.
"There will be no Taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that's a personal guarantee," he declared on X, the platform formerly named Twitter.
Fans commended the 34-year-old — who attended one of Swift's concerts last year — with one person replying, "Only Swifties are allowed to host shows for the foreseeable future."
"We love hosts that actually appreciate our girl, so glad they got you," another admirer wrote, with a third referring to his Barbie character by quipping, "Thanks Ken!"
Liu's declaration came less than a week after Koy, 52, came under fire for poking fun at Swift, 34, for always being shown on screen when she attends one of boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games.
"As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL — on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," he said.
When the GG camera panned to the "Cruel Summer" songstress, she seemed unimpressed and took a sip of her drink.
The comedian was asked about the viral incident after the show.
"The whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL," he insisted. "What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor. I support her; I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for. There’s no ill intent in that joke."
Koy's words likely struck a nerve with Swift since some NFL fans complained she was shown too much on the screen — but the songwriter pointed out in a recent interview that she has no control over it.
"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," the Grammy winner said. "I’m just there to support Travis," she I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."
Overall, Koy received less than stellar reviews for his hosting gig, with many of his planned jokes falling flat.
Another one of his bombs included a dig at Barbie, with many deeming his comment as misogynistic.
"Oppenheimer is based on the 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project — and Barbie is about a plastic doll with big b------," he shared. "The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath and cellulite and flat feet — or what casting directors call ‘character acting.’"