'Barbie' Star Simu Liu Promises There Will Be No Taylor Swift 'Slander' When He Hosts the People's Choice Awards in February

"There will be no Taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that's a personal guarantee," he declared on X, the platform formerly named Twitter.

Fans commended the 34-year-old — who attended one of Swift's concerts last year — with one person replying, "Only Swifties are allowed to host shows for the foreseeable future."

"We love hosts that actually appreciate our girl, so glad they got you," another admirer wrote, with a third referring to his Barbie character by quipping, "Thanks Ken!"