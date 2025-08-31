ENTERTAINMENT 'Law & Order' Season 25: Who Is Returning and Who Is Leaving? Source: Law And Order/YouTube ‘Law & Order’ confirmed big cast changes for Season 25, with some stars returning and others exiting the hit NBC drama. OK! Staff Aug. 31 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

As fans gear up for the 25th season of Law & Order, the show is set to return with a mix of familiar faces and new dynamics. NBC surprised viewers in 2022 by reviving its flagship series, which first debuted in 1990 and has been a staple of primetime television ever since. The enduring legal drama follows police and prosecutors within the New York criminal justice system. It originally featured a talented cast, including George Dzundra, Chris Noth, Dann Florek, Michael Moriarty, Richard Brooks and Steven Hill. While the show ran for 20 seasons, many actors came and went, and the same can be said for the ongoing revival.

From the rebooted cast, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi remain as the last standing members. The likes of Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Sam Waterson have exited the series, leading to significant shifts in dynamics as season 25 approaches. As fans prepare for the launch of the new season, one beloved cast member has already said goodbye. Here’s what OK! has learned about the upcoming season's cast.

Source: Law And Order/YouTube Hugh Dancy will appear in Season 25.

Hugh Dancy

Dancy has portrayed Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price since the show’s revival in 2022. He is expected to return for Season 25, thanks to successful contract negotiations. Most actors have agreed to appear in fewer episodes this season due to cost-cutting measures, according to Deadline.

Source: Law And Order/YouTube Odelya Halevi is confirmed to return on 'Law and Order.'

Odelya Halevi

Halevi made her debut as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun in 2022 alongside Dancy. While the duo often butts heads, they present a strong front as they head into Season 25, and Halevi is confirmed to return.

Source: Law And Order/YouTube Mechad Brooks is likely to be written off of 'Law and Order,' reports claim.

Mehcad Brooks

Brooks, who portrayed Senior Detective Jalen Shaw alongside Frank Cosgrove (played by Donovan), will not return for Season 25. Brooks was a key player in Seasons 22 through 24 but will likely be written off in a discussion between Riley and their boss Brady (Maura Tierney) during the season premiere. Deadline reported that his departure was a mutually agreed decision with the network.

Source: Law And Order/YouTube Reid Scott is expected to return for 'Law and Order' after joining the Season 23 cast.

Reid Scott

Scott joined the cast in Season 23 as Detective Vincent Riley, taking the helm as Shaw’s partner. He is expected to return for the upcoming season.

Source: Law And Order/YouTube Maura TIerney will return as Lieutenant Jessica Brady in 'Law and Order.'

Maura Tierney

Tierney stepped into the role of Lieutenant Jessica Brady after Manheim exited as Lieutenant Kate Dixon in 2024. Debuting in the Season 24 premiere, Tierney revealed her character left New York to support her son’s job opportunity in Florida. After a successful first season, she is set to return.

Source: Law And Order/YouTube Multiple outlets report Tony Goldwyn will return for 'Law oand Order.'

Tony Goldwyn