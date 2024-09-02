'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 26: Everything to Know About the Series Revealed

Speaking with Hemisphere Magazine, Hargitay disclosed what fans should expect from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 after the previous episode gave everyone "this very unique opportunity to do something unprecedented."

“It’s the longest-running show in history, and it’s not by accident that Benson’s progression mirrors the exact evolution of women in broader society. She’s kind of the greatest feminist character ever, in that way … She rose up through the ranks, became a leader, and now captain —all while being a mother. Let’s see how far we can take it, you know?” she continued.

A short preview on Law & Order's official YouTube page included a description that reads, "Truth leads the way in an all-new season of the iconic drama as New York's powerhouse detectives and attorneys fight to make the city a safer place. With integrity as the guiding force from investigation to verdict, the teams weigh every perspective in their commitment to finding justice."