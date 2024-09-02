'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 26: Everything to Know About the Series Revealed
Which Cast Members Are Returning for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 26?
Mariska Hargitay, who has played Olivia Benson's role since Law & Order premiered in 1999, will return and reprise her role for Season 26. Ice-T will also come back as Odafin “Fin” Tutuola.
Other confirmed returnees include Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano and Aimee Donna Kelly.
Meanwhile, Kevin Kane has been promoted to a season regular role in Law & Order Season 26.
Is There a New Cast Member on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 26?
In July, Deadline reported that Juliana Aidén Martinez was cast as a new detective.
What Will 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 26 Be About?
Speaking with Hemisphere Magazine, Hargitay disclosed what fans should expect from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 after the previous episode gave everyone "this very unique opportunity to do something unprecedented."
“It’s the longest-running show in history, and it’s not by accident that Benson’s progression mirrors the exact evolution of women in broader society. She’s kind of the greatest feminist character ever, in that way … She rose up through the ranks, became a leader, and now captain —all while being a mother. Let’s see how far we can take it, you know?” she continued.
A short preview on Law & Order's official YouTube page included a description that reads, "Truth leads the way in an all-new season of the iconic drama as New York's powerhouse detectives and attorneys fight to make the city a safer place. With integrity as the guiding force from investigation to verdict, the teams weigh every perspective in their commitment to finding justice."
Did 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 26 Start Filming?
On Instagram, Hargitay confirmed that the series started filming by uploading photos from the set.
"Back at it with my #Squad #SVU26," she captioned the post.
When Will 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 26 Premiere?
Law & Order: SVU Season 26 will premiere on October 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will air on Peacock the following day.