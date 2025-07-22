Lea Michele Admits It Was a 'Transition' Becoming a Mom-of-Two: 'My Family Is My No. 1 Priority'
Lea Michele is still getting used to being a mom to her two kids: son Ever Leo and daughter Emery Sol, whom she shares with husband Zandy Reich.
"The journey of learning the balance between motherhood and my career is something that is ever-growing and ever-changing. I really try to spend as much time with my family as possible. But, I also try to make sure that when I am at work, I'm focused on what I'm doing. My family is my number one priority and making sure that I am there for every school dropoff and every pickup as much as I can be – that's truly what brings me the most joy," the actress, 38, who teamed up with Lysol for their HERE for Healthy Schools initiative to teach parents simple ways to help stop the spread of germs and help keep their family protected, exclusively tells OK!.
"It's definitely a transition going from one child to two kids, but I've enjoyed it and loved it so much. My son is the greatest big brother, and I'm so grateful for my family and for the help that I have. My mom is so great and my husband is such a wonderful dad, and we really just feel so lucky and blessed and happy to have these two beautiful children," she continues.
Now, as a family-of-four, they are always up to something.
"We love to cook together. My son truly is obsessed with Top Chef right now, it's all he watches! We have always cooked together and the kitchen is such a place of love and family time for us, but now we do Top Chef challenges. We love sitting around and cooking and then eating a meal together," she notes.
Now that she's a mom, the Glee alum is very "open to hearing thoughts and advice and opinions from everyone, then taking all of that and deciding what works best for me."
"I was always asking all of my friends different things like, ‘What do you do for this? and what do you do for that?’ And then I would take everything and then sift through it and decide what works best for me," she shares.
In the meantime, since Michele is such a doting mother, it made sense for her to partner with Lysol ahead of the school year.
"I’m such a fan of Lysol, and I’m so excited to be partnering with them for year seven of Lysol's HERE for Healthy Schools initiative, to teach parents the simple ways to help protect their family from the spread of germs. For me, getting ready for the school year – I’m getting the pencils, backpacks, and other supplies, but also making sure I’m stocking up on Lysol Disinfecting Wipes and Lysol Disinfectant Spray to help stop the spread of germs and make sure that no child in my home has SOMO, or ‘Sick of Missing Out,’ so they can be healthy, happy, and enjoy the beautiful moments throughout the school year!" she gushes.
"Since 2019, Lysol’s HERE for Healthy Schools program has been on a long-standing mission to help curb the spread of germs and promote a clean environment in the classroom and at home," she adds.
As for how the Broadway star is preparing for the school year, she says: "There are all the basics, like a new lunchbox. Last year, my son's lunchbox theme was bugs, and now we're onto dinosaurs! It's really funny how you can watch the progression of my son growing up through the different themes on his lunchbox – he's getting so much bigger now. Of course, there's other things that we can sometimes forget that can be super important for preparing for the school year ahead, like Lysol Disinfecting Wipes and Lysol Disinfectant Spray. These are at the top of my list to prepare for the school year to help prevent the spread of germs."
Lysol is on a mission to help stop the spread of illness-causing germs in the classroom and at home – that’s why Lysol Disinfecting Wipes and Lysol Disinfectant Spray are a must-have for back-to-school shopping lists to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria* on surfaces.
*when used as directed