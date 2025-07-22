Lea Michele Admits It Was a 'Transition' Becoming a Mom-of-Two: 'My Family Is My No. 1 Priority'

Lea Michele is still getting used to being a mom to her two kids: son Ever Leo and daughter Emery Sol, whom she shares with husband Zandy Reich.

"The journey of learning the balance between motherhood and my career is something that is ever-growing and ever-changing. I really try to spend as much time with my family as possible. But, I also try to make sure that when I am at work, I'm focused on what I'm doing. My family is my number one priority and making sure that I am there for every school dropoff and every pickup as much as I can be – that's truly what brings me the most joy," the actress, 38, who teamed up with Lysol for their HERE for Healthy Schools initiative to teach parents simple ways to help stop the spread of germs and help keep their family protected, exclusively tells OK!.