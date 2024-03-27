Lea Michele Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Zandy Reich

"Over the moon for you!! Congratulations ❤❤❤," a third person chimed in.

The Spring Awakening alum and the businessman, 41, welcomed their son in August 2020 after tying the knot in March 2019. During Michele's first delivery, she gave birth via C-section instead of naturally like she originally planned.

"You completely have to let go of control and just have faith. And that's really hard for me," she explained of the experience in a recent interview. "I had a big call with the hospital before I had the baby and they send you home with this thick book of everything to expect from your experience of your delivery at the hospital and it was like a hundred pages — and 95 or 96 pages were all about a vaginal birth and they only gave five pages on what to expect for a C-section."