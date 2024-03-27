Lea Michele Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Zandy Reich
Lea Michele made a gleeful announcement!
The Funny Girl star, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, to reveal she's pregnant with her and husband Zandy Reich's second child.
"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛," Michele captioned the slew of snaps of herself cradling her bare baby bump while draped in an ivory shawl.
"So excited for this beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️," Ashley Tisdale, who also recently announced her pregnancy, wrote in the comments section.
"Omg screaming and crying, SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU 🥹🥹🥹🥹," one well-wisher penned below the pictures.
"Over the moon for you!! Congratulations ❤❤❤," a third person chimed in.
The Spring Awakening alum and the businessman, 41, welcomed their son in August 2020 after tying the knot in March 2019. During Michele's first delivery, she gave birth via C-section instead of naturally like she originally planned.
"You completely have to let go of control and just have faith. And that's really hard for me," she explained of the experience in a recent interview. "I had a big call with the hospital before I had the baby and they send you home with this thick book of everything to expect from your experience of your delivery at the hospital and it was like a hundred pages — and 95 or 96 pages were all about a vaginal birth and they only gave five pages on what to expect for a C-section."
"A C-section is a surgery; you get cut deep into your stomach and, you know, you're expected to [after birth] care for yourself, care for a child and be back on your feet like a day later. And it's unbelievable," the Broadway star revealed.
Despite Michele's sudden change in her birth plan, she made sure to give herself grace for bringing a human into the world. "I think that women feel a sense of failure from having a C-section, [thinking] we didn't do all the same work," she said.
"I was alone in the room for 90 percent of it. My husband couldn't come in the room and it's scary, and you're laying there and you're strapped down. So I think that any woman that has a C-section or has had a C-section should be so proud of themselves," the vocalist added.
Michele also patted herself on the back for being pregnant during a global crisis. "It was such a blessing, having such special, private time with our son when he was born," she shared. "[We enjoyed] privacy that we may not have ever had had we not been in a pandemic."
Yahoo conducted the interview with Michele.