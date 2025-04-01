'RHONY' Alum Leah McSweeney Allowed to Go After Bravo Over How They Treated Her Drinking Issues, Judge Rules

In her February 2024 lawsuit, the former reality star alleged production tried to prey on her problems with alcohol, trying to get her to drink in an effort to get television that would garner high ratings. Although Bravo filed to dismiss her motion in May 2024, on March 31, Judge Lewis Liman published a 100-page ruling that dismissed parts of her lawsuit but allowed her to keep the majority of her case moving forward, including her allegations “producers directly coerced and harassed [her] based on her [addiction].”

While Liman agreed with the producers’ oral arguments they made in court in November 2024 — they had a First Amendment right to demand stars of the show drink alcohol while filming as it is “not incidental but central to the show’s message that the drinking activities it portrays are authentic and genuine” — he ruled McSweeney can continue to sue Bravo over how they treated her issues with alcohol.