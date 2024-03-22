Leah McSweeney Insists She Has 'Really Good Intentions' With Andy Cohen Cocaine Lawsuit: 'This Is the Truth'
Leah McSweeney remains confident despite igniting an explosive feud within the Bravo world.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum recently appeared on the "Addiction Talk" podcast, where she spoke out publicly for the first time after filing a bombshell lawsuit against Andy Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, production company Shed Media US and producers John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon and Darren Ward.
McSweeney, who accused her former bosses of establishing a "rotted workplace culture" and allegedly pressuring talent to consume cocaine and alcohol in exchange for better opportunities and favoritism within The Real Housewives franchise and its spin-off shows, seemed cool, calm and collected during the podcast appearance despite being urged by Cohen to retract the accusations made in her court filing.
"As hard as it is to be going up against a very powerful entity, and for people to maybe also just not agree with me or you know, come at me and get blowback and all the things, I don't care, because this is the truth, you know? And I have it on my side," the 41-year-old declared during the Wednesday, March 20, podcast.
McSweeney noted: "And my intentions are really good. And I check myself all the time about that."
Aside from backlash she's faced from some Bravo supporters, the reality star — who relapsed shortly after joining Season 12 of RHONY in 2019 — said she's been doing "great" these days and has a better grip on her battle with substance abuse than she did in the past.
"I'm leaning into my program, and my meetings, and my sober friends, and my regular friends that are not sober but are amazing," McSweeney shared. "And I use thing things that I learned in recovery about intention and about taking inventory. And I'm in a really good place right now."
"It's taken a long time to get here. It's a journey and it's not linear," said the Married to the Mob founder, who was sober for nine years before succumbing to the alleged drinking pressures she claimed to face at Bravo. "The thing I've learned is to have a healthy fear of your addiction. And you can never feel like it's that far away. Because it's not."
McSweeney admitted, "I have a very healthy fear of my addiction and my alcoholism. But I'm doing good."
While she's in a "really good place," the fashion designer confessed the storm surrounding her lawsuit "still hurts," noting, "it's still not an enjoyable experience to have people coming at you, or be dealing with the situation that I'm in."
Looking back, however, McSweeney doesn't waste time wondering if she should have done anything differently when it comes to her time on the show and her sobriety journey as a whole.
"As an addict, there are so many things that have been not great, that I could regret. But what's the point? I can't change it now," she concluded.