Leah McSweeney Insists She Has 'Really Good Intentions' With Andy Cohen Cocaine Lawsuit: 'This Is the Truth'

McSweeney, who accused her former bosses of establishing a "rotted workplace culture" and allegedly pressuring talent to consume cocaine and alcohol in exchange for better opportunities and favoritism within The Real Housewives franchise and its spin-off shows, seemed cool, calm and collected during the podcast appearance despite being urged by Cohen to retract the accusations made in her court filing.

"As hard as it is to be going up against a very powerful entity, and for people to maybe also just not agree with me or you know, come at me and get blowback and all the things, I don't care, because this is the truth, you know? And I have it on my side," the 41-year-old declared during the Wednesday, March 20, podcast.