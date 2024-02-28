'Completely False!': Andy Cohen Denies Cocaine Accusations Made by Leah McSweeney in Bombshell Bravo Lawsuit
Andy Cohen was quick to clap back after The Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney filed a bombshell lawsuit on Tuesday, February 27.
McSweeney accused Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, production company Shed Media US and producers John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon and Darren Ward of establishing a "rotted workplace culture" where employees were allegedly pressured to consume cocaine and alcohol in order to better succeed.
Cohen, however, vehemently denied the wild allegations, with a rep telling a news publication: "The claims against Andy are completely false!"
In McSweeney's lawsuit, the former reality star claimed Bravo's work environment "uniquely depended on pressuring its employees to consume alcohol," further alleging Cohen "engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravolebrities that he employs," per court documents obtained by the news outlet.
The blonde beauty accused Cohen of spoiling "Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits."
Speaking in her "own words" on Tuesday evening, McSweeney took to Instagram with a lengthy statement informing her 474,000 followers their "favorite Bravo shows are run by people who create a dangerous work environment, encourage substance abuse to artificially create drama and cynically prey on the vulnerabilities of their employees."
"The reckless and diabolical way in which the people at the top drool over the mishaps and misfortunes of the women including myself are disturbing," the fashion designer expressed. "It's a workplace where toxicity, alcoholism and pain are not only expected by encouraged and facilitated."
McSweeney continued: "I've been trying to address this internally for years now but have been dismissed, stone-walled and gaslit (but actually) at every turn since. Bravo can try to manipulate my reality and others' all they want, but the cold hard facts of this case are as real as it gets."
- Bethenny Frankel Admits It's 'Likely' Andy Cohen and Everyone at Bravo 'Despises' Her as She Prepares to File Bombshell Lawsuit
- Andy Cohen Apologizes for His 'Inappropriate' Behavior After Brandi Glanville Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment
- Andy Cohen Feels BravoCon Brings Fans 'Together' Despite Divisive Social Media Atmosphere
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star signed off on her post by informing Cohen and other defendants listed in her lawsuit she will "see you in court."
Tuesday's lawsuit had been a long time coming for McSweeney, who previously warned Cohen she'd be handling her concerns legally after a shocking exposé revealed McSweeney relapsed after nine years of sobriety before her first season on RHONY.
The published piece from Vanity Fair detailed a complaint McSweeney had filed claiming Bravo had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act while filming Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
The report hinted a looming lawsuit would soon come Cohen's way after McSweeney's complaint filing seemed to inflict zero change or response — aside from a laughing emoji the Bravo executive dropped beneath a meme mocking the intense situation.
"Wow. Andy thinks racism and addiction is [sic] hilarious. Good to know," McSweeney wrote in response to Cohen brushing off the serious accusations listed in the complaint.
Deadline spoke to Cohen's rep and obtained court documents from McSweeney's filing.