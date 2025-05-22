Leah Messer Is 'Ready' If 'Teen Mom' Comes to an End: 'It's a Bittersweet Thing to Think About'

In terms of her relationship with Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska and former BFF Kailyn Lowry, all who starred alongside Messer on Teen Mom 2, the reality starlet shared they “talk on social media” but “not as often” due to not seeing each other as much.

When it came to discussing Lowry and the fallout of their close relationship, Messer indicated she preferred not “to comment.”

“What I will say is… our children are super close,” she elaborated. “My children were asking when we went to do the 16th [Teen Mom anniversary] photoshoot, like, 'Why isn't Isaac [Rivera] here?’… those are the kids they grew up with, especially Kail’s… we went on vacation together and they were really tight. Recently, my children have been like, ‘I really miss Kail’s kids.’ And it shows how close we really were. We did have a really close friendship, and I think that we remain cordial.”