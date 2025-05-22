Leah Messer Is 'Ready' If 'Teen Mom' Comes to an End: 'It's a Bittersweet Thing to Think About'
Teen Mom star Leah Messer opened up to OK! about rumors the show is ending, her relationship with her former Teen Mom 2 costars and an update on her daughter’s muscular dystrophy.
'Ready' for 'Teen Mom' to End
When asked about the rumor that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is ending, Messer shared, “I think I'm in a place where I'm ready for… if it doesn't continue. But I think you'd be missing out a lot on who the kids are… they've just got to know all of us, and now our kids are actually blossoming into who they're becoming, and that part would be missed out on. I guess it's a bittersweet thing to think about.”
Leah's Relationship With Former BFF Kailyn Lowry
In terms of her relationship with Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska and former BFF Kailyn Lowry, all who starred alongside Messer on Teen Mom 2, the reality starlet shared they “talk on social media” but “not as often” due to not seeing each other as much.
When it came to discussing Lowry and the fallout of their close relationship, Messer indicated she preferred not “to comment.”
“What I will say is… our children are super close,” she elaborated. “My children were asking when we went to do the 16th [Teen Mom anniversary] photoshoot, like, 'Why isn't Isaac [Rivera] here?’… those are the kids they grew up with, especially Kail’s… we went on vacation together and they were really tight. Recently, my children have been like, ‘I really miss Kail’s kids.’ And it shows how close we really were. We did have a really close friendship, and I think that we remain cordial.”
Leah Messer's 'Heart Breaks' for What Leah Shirley Is Going Through
Messer also discussed a hot topic this season — Amber Portwood’s estranged relationship with her daughter Leah Shirley.
“I think when it comes to that… it's none of my business,” Messer noted. “I don't want to get into other people's family dynamics and their challenges. But I just really feel like, no matter what the children, the kids, they have to be put first, and I couldn't imagine — we just got to set ourselves aside and make it less about you and most about the children involved.” She added her heart “breaks for what Leah might be going through,” adding she hopes “she can find some kind of common ground with [Amber].”
“I know how challenging that can be, and no matter what, your parents or your parents,” Messer said. “I hope that they can all work it out, and I send love to them.”
An Update on Ali
In terms of Aliannah Simms, her daughter with muscular dystrophy, Messer shared that her meeting with Lily, a twin girl who has muscular dystrophy and is an ambassador for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, was “beautiful to see” as she “finally saw someone just like her.”
“I think that is probably the most challenging thing we've faced with Ali having muscular dystrophy, because what is right?” Messer continued, sharing it can be challenging to navigate Ali wanting to make choices such as not using her wheelchair. “Even though I'm a mom, I feel like I need to know everything, and I need to have all the right answers — but there isn't a right answer. You don't know what to expect. And we're taking each day as it comes with her. That's why I think it's so important that she has a support group like Lily and the Muscular Dystrophy Association — having that support system is really helping us navigate the future.”
The finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs May 22 on MTV at 8 p.m.