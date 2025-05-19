Amber Portwood Blasts Leah Shirley While Bragging About 'Smart' Son James: 'It Feels Good to Be a Mom'

Amber Portwood blasted Leah Shirley while celebrating her relationship with her son, James Glennon.

Amber Portwood spoke out on a TikTok Live, in which she appeared to take a jab at her daughter Leah Shirley amid their ongoing estrangement .

Amber Portwood said she's 'able' to give her son James Glennon 'love.'

“He knows and he said, 'Amber, it’s never gonna change,'" Portwood shared with her followers.

She went on to address her son, James [Glennon], noting she was “able to give him love” and she “wasn’t blocked” from him, referring to previous reports regarding Shirley blocking her.

“I wasn’t anything guys," Portwood continued. “I’m not trying to say mean things about anybody. Don’t get me wrong, this is a great thing. You have changed, you have grown. Yes, m’aam… it’s been many years, sweetie.”

Portwood shared it “feels good to be a mom and do mom things.”

“It feels great to — I don’t know, it just feels so good because I was able to show how I changed and my son is so smart,” she added.