Amber Portwood Blasts Leah Shirley While Bragging About 'Smart' Son James: 'It Feels Good to Be a Mom'

Photo of Amber Portwood, Leah Shirley
Source: MTV;@itsleahtime12/instagr

Amber Portwood blasted Leah Shirley while celebrating her relationship with her son, James Glennon.

By:

May 19 2025, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Amber Portwood spoke out on a TikTok Live, in which she appeared to take a jab at her daughter Leah Shirley amid their ongoing estrangement.

Amber Portwood Claims She 'Wasn't Blocked'

Photo of Amber Portwood
Source: @realamberlportwood1/instagram

Amber Portwood said she's 'able' to give her son James Glennon 'love.'

“He knows and he said, 'Amber, it’s never gonna change,'" Portwood shared with her followers.

She went on to address her son, James [Glennon], noting she was “able to give him love” and she “wasn’t blocked” from him, referring to previous reports regarding Shirley blocking her.

“I wasn’t anything guys," Portwood continued. “I’m not trying to say mean things about anybody. Don’t get me wrong, this is a great thing. You have changed, you have grown. Yes, m’aam… it’s been many years, sweetie.”

Portwood shared it “feels good to be a mom and do mom things.”

“It feels great to — I don’t know, it just feels so good because I was able to show how I changed and my son is so smart,” she added.

Leah Shirley Reportedly Blocked Amber Portwood

Photo of Emilee Shirley and Leah Shirley
Source: @garyshirley/instagram

Leah Shirley reportedly blocked Amber Portwood in 2024.

As OK! reported in July 2024, Shirley blocked her after Portwood called her a “d---" on national television during an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Instagram account @TeenMomFanz shared the following intel in a post on July 17, 2024: “Following #AmberPortwood’s breakup from fiancé #GaryWayt, we’re hearing Amber’s daughter Leah blocked her mom on Instagram.”

“We reached out to a production source for more insight,” the account elaborated, “and we received this response: ‘Leah’s keeping her distance. That’s her mom, but the way things have played out on the show and in real time has immensely affected their relationship.’”

Amber Claims Leah 'Pushed' Her Out 'Like a Cancer'

Photo of Leah Shirley
Source: @itsleahtime12/instagram

Leah Shirley sent Amber Portwood a text claiming it's 'her decision' to not have a relationship with her mother.

Portwood went live in TikTok in March to discuss her relationship with her daughter, stating she’d been “pushed out like a cancer.”

“I’m feeling emotional when it comes to things I just saw… those aren’t boundaries,” Portwood shared. “I’m her mother. It’s disrespect. What did I, beat her? Did I do bad? Is that what I did? Is that what you’re saying? Nobody’s told me to be accountable, darling. Did you do time in prison? Did you sit and talk with my daughter and let her know that you’re an addict and everything that happened to you? Were you in my shoes? Were you paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to be in your children’s life? I don’t think you could. I don’t even think you could dare walk a mile in my shoes. I’ve done nothing in my life, darling, than try to be in my daughter’s life and was pushed out like a cancer.”

During another livestream, the long-standing MTV star became emotional, claiming she’s done “exactly” what her daughter wanted.

“I came when the cameras weren’t there when she brought that up,” Portwood explained. “I promise. I got so many pictures and so many videos that I’ve never posted of us just to keep her from not feeling embarrassed or something.”

Leah's Text to Amber Revealed

Photo of Gary Shirley and Leah Shirley
Source: @itsleahtime12/Instagram

Leah Shirley lives with her father, Gary Shirley, and stepmother, Kristina Shirley.

As OK! shared, Shirley recently blasted her mother via text, writing, “This isn’t meant to hurt you, but I want to let you know that all these years it’s been my decision to not have a relationship with you and nobody has influenced my decision.”

Shirley added “recent online activities” have put her in a place where she needs to “communicate this” in order to put a boundary up between her and Portwood.

