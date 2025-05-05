Amber Portwood's Daughter Leah Shirley Blasts Her in Unearthed Text: 'It's Been My Decision to Not Have a Relationship With You'

“This isn’t meant to hurt you,” Shirley texts her mother in an upcoming episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, “but I want to let you know that all these years it’s been my decision to not have a relationship with you and nobody has influenced my decision.”

Shirley notes “recent online activities” have put her in a place where she need to “communicate this” in order to put a boundary up between her and Portwood.

The text message comes on the heels of Shirley opening up about her relationship with her estranged mother to Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout on the May 1 episode of the show.