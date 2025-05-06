Leah Shirley Is 'So Excited' to Be 'Adopted' by Stepmom Kristina Amid Drama With Amber Portwood

Leah admitted to People that watching Amber and Gary Shirley “go through their journey” on television can be “embarrassing,” as “they had a lot of ups and downs – mostly downs from what I’ve seen.”

“It’s weird to see what they were like at my age, when they had a completely different life and were just starting off on TV,” she noted, as she is now the same age Amber and Gary were when they began appearing on MTV.

Although watching her parents’ journey may be strange, Leah expressed how happy she is that her life has played out before the cameras.

“For me, having my life captured on TV has been a blessing,” she detailed. “I like being able to share my story and help other people who have gone through some of the things I’ve been through.”