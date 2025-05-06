Leah Shirley Is 'So Excited' to Be 'Adopted' by Stepmom Kristina Amid Drama With Amber Portwood
Amber Portwood’s daughter, Leah Shirley, is not relenting in her plans to be adopted by her stepmother, Kristina Shirley, regardless of if Portwood approves or not.
Leah admitted to People that watching Amber and Gary Shirley “go through their journey” on television can be “embarrassing,” as “they had a lot of ups and downs – mostly downs from what I’ve seen.”
“It’s weird to see what they were like at my age, when they had a completely different life and were just starting off on TV,” she noted, as she is now the same age Amber and Gary were when they began appearing on MTV.
Although watching her parents’ journey may be strange, Leah expressed how happy she is that her life has played out before the cameras.
“For me, having my life captured on TV has been a blessing,” she detailed. “I like being able to share my story and help other people who have gone through some of the things I’ve been through.”
In her conversation, Leah made it clear she still wants to be adopted by Kristina Shirley, noting she’s “so excited to get officially adopted in the upcoming year or so.” This has been a sore point for Amber, as she has not wanted this to happen, but Leah is insistent on Kristina being her mom.
Leah shared she may end up pursuing the legal change once she turns 18, as Amber would no longer be able to interfere with the move.
Amid Leah’s interview, Amber appeared on TikTok, where a man she was talking with read a comment claiming Amber has “children she doesn’t see."
Amber insisted that was “not true at all.”
“First of all, I see all of my children,” she said. “And not only that, I have an amazing relationship [with her].”
- 'F--- Off!': Amber Portwood Lashes Out After Leah Shirley Reveals She Wants Her Stepmom to Adopt Her
- Amber Portwood's Daughter Leah Shirley Blasts Her in Unearthed Text: 'It's Been My Decision to Not Have a Relationship With You'
- 'I'm Done!': Amber Portwood's Daughter Leah Shirley Admits She 'Can't Handle' Relationship With Her Mom
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Things happen!” she added of her estranged relationship with Leah. “We’re going to be OK… My daughter’s 16. She’s going through her 16 phase. We’re gonna be OK. It’s starting to calm down a little bit anyways.” Amber also noted the opinions fans are forming are based off of things they’ve seen on a “show” she’s “trying to quit.” She also referred to herself as a “good mom” and insisted she has joint custody of Leah.
As OK! reported, in a preview for an upcoming episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah blasted her mother via text.
“This isn’t meant to hurt you,” Leah’s text began, “but I want to let you know that all these years it’s been my decision to not have a relationship with you and nobody has influenced my decision.”
Leah added “recent online activities” have put her in a place where she need to “communicate this” in order to put a boundary up between her and Amber.