'F--- Off!': Amber Portwood Lashes Out After Leah Shirley Reveals She Wants Her Stepmom to Adopt Her
Amber Portwood went live on social media and lashed out at followers amid her daughter, Leah Shirley, claiming she wants her stepmom, Kristina Shirley, to adopt her.
“Why dare you guys say these things about me?” Amber shouted through tears. “Why do you say these things? Like I act like a victim. I am a f------- boss with my friends. I’m the one where they come to. This is absolutely f----- up.” “You have to stop,” she elaborated. “You are not right for doing this. If you want to laugh, go f--- off. I don’t care if I get kicked off of — look, we’ve got 12,000 people watching because I’m crying. But why do I have to get on here after all of these years of being on television and say facts? Facts!”
On the February 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah discussed being adopted with Cheyenne Floyd.
“I haven’t really talked to [Amber] or seen her in a while. It’s fine,” Leah said. “I don’t really care anymore. I kind of want Kristina to adopt me. I’ve been wanting it for a while just because Kristina’s been there for me since I was, like, in kindergarten and before that.”
Leah noted that when she sees Amber, she “acts like everything is perfectly fine” even though she hasn’t seen her in months.
“Why are you talking to me like this?” Leah asked of her mother. “Obviously she has a lot of things going on, lots of difficulties, but I feel like I can’t handle it. I wish I could but I can’t.”
Leah noted she’s open to sitting down with Amber at some point, but she’s uncertain as to when that would be.
Later, Leah reaffirmed her desire to be adopted by Kristina to her dad, Gary Shirley. He shared he wants her to be “100 percent” sure it’s what she wants before moving forward, adding that it would “be a big heartbreak for Amber” even though that’s not her intention. “It is,” Leah replied, “but she didn’t raise me.”
An insider spoke to Us Weekly in July 2024, revealing that Kristina adopting Leah "would never happen on Amber's watch."
“She wants to be in Leah’s life. She is not looking to hand off parental responsibility to somebody else," they added. The source revealed Amber was devasted that her daughter wanted to be adopted, as her “two kids are the reason” she wakes up each morning and why she continues “filming the show.”
“She’s always thinking about her daughter and wants to spend time with her,” they added. “Amber often gets misunderstood because she puts up such a tough front and people think she is so strong, but she’s actually quite sensitive. This has not been an easy time for Amber on top of dealing with her mental health, which she has been very open about.”