On the February 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah discussed being adopted with Cheyenne Floyd.

“I haven’t really talked to [Amber] or seen her in a while. It’s fine,” Leah said. “I don’t really care anymore. I kind of want Kristina to adopt me. I’ve been wanting it for a while just because Kristina’s been there for me since I was, like, in kindergarten and before that.”

Leah noted that when she sees Amber, she “acts like everything is perfectly fine” even though she hasn’t seen her in months.