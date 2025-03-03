or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Amber Portwood
OK LogoREALITY TV

'F--- Off!': Amber Portwood Lashes Out After Leah Shirley Reveals She Wants Her Stepmom to Adopt Her

Photo of Amber Portwood
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber Portwood told followers to 'f--- off.'

By:

March 3 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Amber Portwood went live on social media and lashed out at followers amid her daughter, Leah Shirley, claiming she wants her stepmom, Kristina Shirley, to adopt her.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Leah Shirley
Source: @itsgarytime/Instagram

Leah Shirley wants her stepmom to adopt her.

Article continues below advertisement

“Why dare you guys say these things about me?” Amber shouted through tears. “Why do you say these things? Like I act like a victim. I am a f------- boss with my friends. I’m the one where they come to. This is absolutely f----- up.” “You have to stop,” she elaborated. “You are not right for doing this. If you want to laugh, go f--- off. I don’t care if I get kicked off of — look, we’ve got 12,000 people watching because I’m crying. But why do I have to get on here after all of these years of being on television and say facts? Facts!”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Amber Portwood
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber Portwood does not want her daughter to be adopted by her stepmom.

Article continues below advertisement

On the February 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah discussed being adopted with Cheyenne Floyd.

“I haven’t really talked to [Amber] or seen her in a while. It’s fine,” Leah said. “I don’t really care anymore. I kind of want Kristina to adopt me. I’ve been wanting it for a while just because Kristina’s been there for me since I was, like, in kindergarten and before that.”

Leah noted that when she sees Amber, she “acts like everything is perfectly fine” even though she hasn’t seen her in months.

MORE ON:
Amber Portwood

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Amber Portwood
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Leah Shirley claims she hasn't seen Amber Portwood in months.

Article continues below advertisement

“Why are you talking to me like this?” Leah asked of her mother. “Obviously she has a lot of things going on, lots of difficulties, but I feel like I can’t handle it. I wish I could but I can’t.”

Leah noted she’s open to sitting down with Amber at some point, but she’s uncertain as to when that would be.

Later, Leah reaffirmed her desire to be adopted by Kristina to her dad, Gary Shirley. He shared he wants her to be “100 percent” sure it’s what she wants before moving forward, adding that it would “be a big heartbreak for Amber” even though that’s not her intention. “It is,” Leah replied, “but she didn’t raise me.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Amber Portwood
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber Portwood is battling mental illness.

An insider spoke to Us Weekly in July 2024, revealing that Kristina adopting Leah "would never happen on Amber's watch."

“She wants to be in Leah’s life. She is not looking to hand off parental responsibility to somebody else," they added. The source revealed Amber was devasted that her daughter wanted to be adopted, as her “two kids are the reason” she wakes up each morning and why she continues “filming the show.”

“She’s always thinking about her daughter and wants to spend time with her,” they added. “Amber often gets misunderstood because she puts up such a tough front and people think she is so strong, but she’s actually quite sensitive. This has not been an easy time for Amber on top of dealing with her mental health, which she has been very open about.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.