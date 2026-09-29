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Leaked Audio Reveals Hollywood Fixer Jed Wallace Discussing Alleged Smear Campaign Against Billionaire's Fiancée

Image of Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, Jessica Serfaty
Source: MEGA

Leaked recordings reportedly reveal Hollywood fixer Jed Wallace discussing an alleged campaign targeting Jessica Serfaty's reputation.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 9:54 p.m. ET

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Leaked audio is offering a rare look inside an alleged Hollywood smear campaign.

Recordings obtained from a publication appear to capture digital fixer Jed Wallace discussing a plan with billionaire Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio involving then-fiancée, actress and model Jessica Serfaty.

The recordings were reportedly made in August 2024, shortly after Serfaty publicly accused Del Vecchio of abuse before retracting the allegation. Neither Wallace, Del Vecchio nor Serfaty responded to the outlet about the newly released audio.

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Jed Wallace Allegedly Discussed Targeting Jessica Serfaty

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Image of Jessica Serfaty was engaged to billionaire Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio when the alleged campaign was discussed.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Serfaty was engaged to billionaire Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio when the alleged campaign was discussed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wallace's voice memos appeared to detail a strategy designed to damage Serfaty's reputation online.

In one recording, Wallace allegedly told Del Vecchio things were going to get "nasty" for Serfaty.

The outlet reported that an anonymous website about the Days of Our Lives alum went live on August 15, 2024, and has since been taken down.

Wallace allegedly discussed using the website alongside search engine optimization and paid advertising to direct people toward negative material about Serfaty.

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The Alleged Campaign Involved Search Engine Tactics

Image of The alleged strategy reportedly involved an anonymous website, search engine optimization and paid advertising.
Source: MEGA

The alleged strategy reportedly involved an anonymous website, search engine optimization and paid advertising.

The recordings reportedly offer insight into how the alleged online campaign was supposed to operate.

Wallace discussed paying for advertising that would drive search traffic back to the anonymous website, according to the report.

He also allegedly described a broader goal of creating an enduring negative narrative around Serfaty so that future stories about her would be viewed through that lens.

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Jessica Serfaty Previously Accused Her Fiancé of Abuse

Image of Jessica Serfaty previously accused Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio of abuse before retracting the allegation.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Serfaty previously accused Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio of abuse before retracting the allegation.

The alleged conversations occurred during a turbulent period in Serfaty and Del Vecchio's relationship.

In July 2024, Serfaty publicly accused her then-fiancée of abuse before quickly retracting the allegation. The following month, law enforcement reportedly investigated a hidden tracking device discovered in Serfaty's Range Rover.

Wallace referenced that incident in one of the leaked recordings and claimed he had contacts within Los Angeles law enforcement who could assess what happened.

Serfaty and Del Vecchio have since ended their engagement.

Jed Wallace Has Faced Scrutiny Over His Crisis PR Work

Image of Jed Wallace previously faced scrutiny over his alleged role in the legal battle involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

Jed Wallace previously faced scrutiny over his alleged role in the legal battle involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Wallace has previously faced legal scrutiny over his reputation-management work.

He became a figure in Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni, where Lively alleged Wallace helped orchestrate an online campaign designed to damage her reputation. Wallace later sued Lively for defamation, though the lawsuit was dismissed.

His attorney has characterized his business differently, describing it as a crisis-mitigation operation that assists clients dealing with threats, harassment and other serious situations.

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