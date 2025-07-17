Blake Lively's Deposition Delayed in Explosive Legal Face-Off With Justin Baldoni

Since Wallace was dismissed without prejudice, Lively has until July 30 to refile against him. Both teams now require additional time to review the complaint, which may change the dynamics of the deposition.

A spokesperson for Lively stated, "Ms. Lively respects the Court's decision, which has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations about Mr. Wallace's role in the smear campaign and relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere. We currently are evaluating our numerous options for holding Mr. Wallace accountable for the pivotal role he served in the retaliatory effort that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties paid him at least tens of thousands of dollars a month to perform."