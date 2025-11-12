LeAnn Rimes Reveals If She Got a B--- Job for '9-1-1: Nashville'

Article continues below advertisement

LeAnn Rimes had the breast reaction when she was asked if she got a b--- job for her role on ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville. The country singer, 43, hosted an Instagram Q&A over the weekend in which one fan inquired if she went under the knife. “If you are referring to my b---, I can’t believe I am talking about my b----,” she joked.

LeAnn Rimes Uses a Really Good Bra

Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes uses a push-up bra for her character.

As it turns out, the "Can't Fight the Moonlight" songstress has a really good pair of undergarments that make her chest look high up. “But if you are referring to my b----- in some of the videos that I have been posting when it comes to my character in 9-1-1: Nashville, I have the most massive push-up bra of life on," Rimes confessed.

Source: MEGA The singer currently stars in the new series '9-1-1: Nashville.'

She then addressed rumors that she got b----- implants, adding: “In fact, when I took off the bra one day, my b---- stayed up by my chin a bit before they fell. So no, I did not get a b--- job. Nothing that has not been there already.” Rimes portrays the character of Dixie Bennings on the new drama series. 9-1-1: Nashville is a spin-off of the hit procedural series, 9-1-1, and follows a group of firefighters, paramedics and police officers and their personal lives down south.

LeAnn Has Suffered From Other Major Health Issues

Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes had surgery last year on her cervix.

This is not the first time that Rimes' health has been a topic of conversation. In January 2024, she revealed she had surgery to remove pre-cancerous cells from her cervix. "I underwent a minor surgery and I wanted to share what I went in for because I think it’s an important reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on," the "Blue" singer explained in a lengthy post. She divulged that she had her annual pap smear at the gynecologist, and the tests came back "abnormal," also showing that she had "high-grade cervical dysplasia."

