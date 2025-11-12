or
LeAnn Rimes Reveals If She Got a B--- Job for '9-1-1: Nashville'

LeAnn Rimes dished if she got breast augmentation.

Nov. 12 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

LeAnn Rimes had the breast reaction when she was asked if she got a b--- job for her role on ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville.

The country singer, 43, hosted an Instagram Q&A over the weekend in which one fan inquired if she went under the knife.

“If you are referring to my b---, I can’t believe I am talking about my b----,” she joked.

LeAnn Rimes Uses a Really Good Bra

LeAnn Rimes uses a push-up bra for her character.

As it turns out, the "Can't Fight the Moonlight" songstress has a really good pair of undergarments that make her chest look high up.

“But if you are referring to my b----- in some of the videos that I have been posting when it comes to my character in 9-1-1: Nashville, I have the most massive push-up bra of life on," Rimes confessed.

The singer currently stars in the new series '9-1-1: Nashville.'

She then addressed rumors that she got b----- implants, adding: “In fact, when I took off the bra one day, my b---- stayed up by my chin a bit before they fell. So no, I did not get a b--- job. Nothing that has not been there already.”

Rimes portrays the character of Dixie Bennings on the new drama series.

9-1-1: Nashville is a spin-off of the hit procedural series, 9-1-1, and follows a group of firefighters, paramedics and police officers and their personal lives down south.

LeAnne Rimes

LeAnn Has Suffered From Other Major Health Issues

LeAnn Rimes had surgery last year on her cervix.

This is not the first time that Rimes' health has been a topic of conversation. In January 2024, she revealed she had surgery to remove pre-cancerous cells from her cervix.

"I underwent a minor surgery and I wanted to share what I went in for because I think it’s an important reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on," the "Blue" singer explained in a lengthy post.

She divulged that she had her annual pap smear at the gynecologist, and the tests came back "abnormal," also showing that she had "high-grade cervical dysplasia."

LeAnn Rimes had surgery to remove pre-cancerous cells from her cervix.

After consulting with her doctor, Rimes underwent an operation to eject the cells.

"I’ve had enough trauma in my life already, so I prefer to be out and comfortable. That, my friends, is advocating for your overall mental wellness and comfort and I HIGHLY recommend it! I've always been open about my health challenges and this time around is no different," she said.

