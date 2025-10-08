LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Attend '9-1-1: Nashville' Premiere After Singer Raves Their Marriage 'Is Better Than It's Ever Been': Photos

Article continues below advertisement

LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian took their date night public. On Tuesday, October 7, the pair hit the red carpet premiere for 9-1-1: Nashville, held in Tennessee's capital.

Article continues below advertisement

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Rare Date Night

Source: mega LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian attended the premiere of '9-1-1: Nashville.'

The country singer, 43, wore a black dress that featured long bell sleeves, shoulder accents and cut-outs on both sides of the waist. Rimes, who landed a role in the new show, accessorized with a brown purse and dark brown shoes and kept her tresses down in beachy waves. The actor, 52, donned a suede brown jacket over a white T-shirt, dark pants and brown suede shoes. The blonde beauty's new series premieres on ABC on Wednesday, October 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Rimes has a lead role in the new ABC show.

The red carpet outing comes shortly after the musician raved over her and Cibrian's marriage. "If I look back at our relationship, I’m really in awe of the things that we’ve endured and how we’ve grown together," Rimes gushed to a magazine. "The place we’re in now is just so comfortable and calm and quiet. We really find our quiet together. That’s really important." She noted the two "love doing simple things together" since they're "very normal." "That normalcy is what allowed us to have this relationship in this crazy business," Rimes said. "Our relationship is better than it’s ever been. I really do have very major moments of gratitude."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The stars tied the knot in 2011.

When asked if she would ever work with her man again, she replied, "We’ve definitely talked about writing some stuff for us to do together in the future. We are one of those couples that can actually work together fairly easily and still go home and not hate each other." "He’s wonderful to work with and super easygoing," she gushed, noting she "loves" collaborating professionally with her spouse.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Pair's Scandalous Romance

Source: mega Reality star Brandi Glanville filed for divorce from Cibrian when his affair with Rimes was exposed.

The two first met when filming the 2009 TV movie Northern Lights, and though they were both married to other people at the time, they wound up having an affair. In 2009, Cibrian's then-wife, Brandi Glanville, filed for divorce, and Rimes split from former husband Dean Sheremet.

Article continues below advertisement

LeAnn Rimes Felt Like a 'Target' Because of the Affair

Source: mega The country crooner learned to stop taking hate 'so personally.'