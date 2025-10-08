or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Leann Rimes
OK LogoCOUPLES

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Attend '9-1-1: Nashville' Premiere After Singer Raves Their Marriage 'Is Better Than It's Ever Been': Photos

Photo of LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian
Source: mega

Eddie Cibrian supported his wife, LeAnn Rimes, at the premiere of her new show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian took their date night public.

On Tuesday, October 7, the pair hit the red carpet premiere for 9-1-1: Nashville, held in Tennessee's capital.

Article continues below advertisement

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Rare Date Night

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian attended the premiere of '9-1-1: Nashville.'
Source: mega

LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian attended the premiere of '9-1-1: Nashville.'

The country singer, 43, wore a black dress that featured long bell sleeves, shoulder accents and cut-outs on both sides of the waist. Rimes, who landed a role in the new show, accessorized with a brown purse and dark brown shoes and kept her tresses down in beachy waves.

The actor, 52, donned a suede brown jacket over a white T-shirt, dark pants and brown suede shoes.

The blonde beauty's new series premieres on ABC on Wednesday, October 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rimes has a lead role in the new ABC show.
Source: mega

Rimes has a lead role in the new ABC show.

The red carpet outing comes shortly after the musician raved over her and Cibrian's marriage.

"If I look back at our relationship, I’m really in awe of the things that we’ve endured and how we’ve grown together," Rimes gushed to a magazine. "The place we’re in now is just so comfortable and calm and quiet. We really find our quiet together. That’s really important."

She noted the two "love doing simple things together" since they're "very normal."

"That normalcy is what allowed us to have this relationship in this crazy business," Rimes said. "Our relationship is better than it’s ever been. I really do have very major moments of gratitude."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Leann Rimes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The stars tied the knot in 2011.
Source: mega

The stars tied the knot in 2011.

When asked if she would ever work with her man again, she replied, "We’ve definitely talked about writing some stuff for us to do together in the future. We are one of those couples that can actually work together fairly easily and still go home and not hate each other."

"He’s wonderful to work with and super easygoing," she gushed, noting she "loves" collaborating professionally with her spouse.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Pair's Scandalous Romance

Photo of Reality star Brandi Glanville filed for divorce from Cibrian when his affair with Rimes was exposed.
Source: mega

Reality star Brandi Glanville filed for divorce from Cibrian when his affair with Rimes was exposed.

The two first met when filming the 2009 TV movie Northern Lights, and though they were both married to other people at the time, they wound up having an affair.

In 2009, Cibrian's then-wife, Brandi Glanville, filed for divorce, and Rimes split from former husband Dean Sheremet.

Article continues below advertisement

LeAnn Rimes Felt Like a 'Target' Because of the Affair

Photo of The country crooner learned to stop taking hate 'so personally.'
Source: mega

The country crooner learned to stop taking hate 'so personally.'

This past summer, the musician reflected on the drama and the toll it took on her.

"I realized very quickly that there are a lot of women who’ve been hurt. Like, I’ve been on both sides of that coin — I’ve been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling," she explained in an interview. "But so many women don’t know what to do with that anger… I was a target that was just easily projected upon."

"And once I realized that, things got a lot easier," Rimes recalled. "Instead of taking it so personally, it’s like, look: This is not all my pain to carry. I know what I’m responsible for in the situation and making amends for that. But you know, the world’s pain is not mine to carry, and I think that really got thrown at me for a long time."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.