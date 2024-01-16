LeAnn Rimes Undergoes 'Minor Surgery' to Remove Pre-Cancerous Cells From Her Cervix: 'Early Detection Can Be Lifesaving'

"We jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest, in order to remove the high grade, abnormal, pre-cancerous cells. now, usually you’re not under anesthesia for this procedure, but I elected to be," she noted. "I’ve had enough trauma in my life already, so I prefer to be out and comfortable. That, my friends, is advocating for your overall mental wellness and comfort and I HIGHLY recommend it!"

"I've always been open about my health challenges and this time around is no different," Rimes expressed. "I think it’s important to share what we are going through with one another, and on another level, for me, as someone who has a platform to be able to raise awareness for issues such as psoriasis, mental health and now, women’s wellness and the importance of annual screenings and early detection."