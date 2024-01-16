LeAnn Rimes Undergoes 'Minor Surgery' to Remove Pre-Cancerous Cells From Her Cervix: 'Early Detection Can Be Lifesaving'
LeAnn Rimes isn't hesitating when it comes to taking care of her health in 2024.
On Saturday, January 13, the "How Do I Live" singer took to Instagram to open up about her recent medical woes, as she provided a lengthy update for her 978,000 followers.
"January is usually a challenging month for me," Rimes' emotional message began. "Over the past couple of years, I’ve either been going through dental surgeries or recovering from a vocal hemorrhage around this time, which was all pretty depressing. But, i have to say, this January, has been joyful and easeful."
"However," the 41-year-old revealed, "yesterday, I underwent a minor surgery and I wanted to share what I went in for because I think it’s an important reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on."
Rimes explained: "Several months back, had my annual pap smear, which came back abnormal. In fact, I’ve had abnormal paps since I was 17 and through regular pap smears and colposcopies, my doctors have been keeping an eye on any cellular changes that could be taking place."
The "I Need You" singer admitted her "latest abnormal pap smear and colposcopy" revealed Rimes had "high grade cervical dysplasia," prompting her to "consult with" her doctor.
- 'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed With Stage 2 Melanoma As Former Housewives Send Well-Wishes
- Rachel Maddow Reveals She Underwent Surgery To Remove Skin Cancer After A Mole Changed, Urges Viewers 'To Get This Stuff Checked At The Doctor'
- Katie Couric Has Always Been Open About Health Woes Prior To Breast Cancer Diagnosis
"We jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest, in order to remove the high grade, abnormal, pre-cancerous cells. now, usually you’re not under anesthesia for this procedure, but I elected to be," she noted. "I’ve had enough trauma in my life already, so I prefer to be out and comfortable. That, my friends, is advocating for your overall mental wellness and comfort and I HIGHLY recommend it!"
"I've always been open about my health challenges and this time around is no different," Rimes expressed. "I think it’s important to share what we are going through with one another, and on another level, for me, as someone who has a platform to be able to raise awareness for issues such as psoriasis, mental health and now, women’s wellness and the importance of annual screenings and early detection."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"So, ladies, please don’t put off getting your annual pap. My men, too… make sure you get your annual physical, minus the pap smear 😂," the "One Way Ticket" vocalist quipped. "Early stages of cervical cancer don’t usually involve symptoms, so annual screenings and early detection can be lifesaving."
Rimes comedically concluded: "And I believe, the more shares and conversations we have around women’s wellness, the more we take the ewww factor out of talking about v------ and put the power back in our hands, to be able to take the best care of our bodies that we can."