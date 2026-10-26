LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump Labeling His Anthem Moment a 'Total Disgrace': 'Slow News Day at the Office'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 8:09 a.m. ET
LeBron James had a dismissive response after Donald Trump publicly criticized his behavior during the national anthem at a Philadelphia 76ers game.
"It's a slow news day at the office, you know," the NBA star told reporters. "Slow news day in the office."
Trump Demanded an Apology From James
The controversy began when footage showed James moving his arms during the national anthem before Philadelphia's October 20 season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Trump shared the clip on Truth Social two days later, accusing the three-time Olympic gold medalist of disrespecting the country.
"While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country!" the president wrote. "I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE."
He then called on James to apologize to American military personnel who died defending the country and its flag.
Trump Continued His Criticism at a Rally
The president returned to the subject during a rally in Iowa on October 22, keeping the controversy alive days after the game.
"He's doing the national anthem — he's practicing his golf swing," Trump said. "No. It's a big scandal kind of a story. What's that all about? I don't understand it."
James addressed the remarks after Philadelphia's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers the same evening.
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James Helped Philadelphia Complete a Comeback
While Trump's remarks drew attention off the court, James and the 76ers had a game to focus on. Philadelphia rallied from a 29-point deficit to beat Cleveland 114-106 in its home opener.
James finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Tyrese Maxey led the team with 32 points.
The victory marked the largest comeback in 76ers history during the play-by-play era, which began in the 1996-97 season. It was also the biggest comeback win of James' career.
Head coach Nick Nurse addressed the controversy before the game, emphasizing that the team needed to stay focused on basketball.
"I think that goes right in with other outside noise we've already had," Nurse said. "All I really care about is getting to the practice floor, getting them in the film room, getting them to the game floor."
Trump and James Have Clashed Before
The latest clash added another chapter to the public tension between Trump and James, which dates back to the president's first term.
In 2017, the 41-year-old veteran criticized Trump after the president publicly clashed with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry over a potential White House visit. James wrote on social media that visiting the White House had been "a great honor until you showed up!"
The following year, the four-time NBA champion made his position on a possible meeting with Trump clear, saying he would "never sit across" from the president.
Trump has since taken repeated public shots at the basketball star. In a separate exchange, he suggested James might be racist and said he preferred Michael Jordan.