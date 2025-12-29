LeBron James Roasted for 'Disrespectful' Behavior During National Anthem Performance at Lakers Game: 'Most Unlikable Athlete in History'
Dec. 29 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
LeBron James’ pre-game attitude was far from a slam dunk.
Fans dragged the Los Angeles Lakers star, 40, for practicing his golf swing during vocal coach and singer Stevie Mackey's performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” before James' game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, December 25.
LeBron James Criticized for His Behavior
Social media users took offense to James’ behavior and did not appreciate him neglecting to place his hand over his heart. The moment went viral on ESPN’s TikTok, with over 317,600 views.
“Most unlikeable athlete in history,” one person wrote, while another shared a meme in the comments section that read, “Look son. A f------ idiot.”
“Disrespecting the flag in the country that made him a millionaire,” a third noted.
James has yet to comment on the controversy.
How Was LeBron James Involved With Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
The athlete also came under fire this year for his ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently serving four years of jail time after he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July.
James reportedly attended Diddy’s infamous parties, where men and women were allegedly coerced into sexual activities against their will.
“Hey, everybody know, ain’t no party like a Diddy party,” the 40-year-old said in a resurfaced video from 2020.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans pointed out the relationship between Diddy and James in ESPN’s national anthem post — even though the musician was not included in the clip.
“Looks more like practicing for dancing when he sees his buddy Diddy,” one person wrote, while another agreed, “He is smacking Diddy’s behind. He is such a joke!”
LeBron James Was Allegedly Present at the Site of One of Diddy's Crimes
Florida native Manzaro Joseph sued Combs on April 1, accusing him of human trafficking and sexual assault at a birthday party for his son that took place several years earlier. He alleged that James was present at the celebration and witnessed the abuse, as well as Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Documentation from the lawsuit claims that the NBA icon walked past Manzaro, wearing solely a towel, and selfishly expressed, "Y'all better do something about that!"
Sean’s legal team denied the allegations made by Manzaro.
“This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday," the lawyers stated at the time. "No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed."
Emilio was listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, but James was not. Both Gloria and Emilio denied the allegations as well.
"Gloria and Emilio Estefan strongly deny the allegations made," the stars’ statement read. "The property in question was never a home where Gloria and Emilio resided, but it was rather a house they owned for family use. There were no parties thrown at that property between 2012 and 2019. We have all necessary documentation to support these facts and will provide it to the court."