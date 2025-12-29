LeBron James Roasted for 'Disrespectful' Behavior During National Anthem Performance at Lakers Game: 'Most Unlikable Athlete in History'

Article continues below advertisement

LeBron James’ pre-game attitude was far from a slam dunk. Fans dragged the Los Angeles Lakers star, 40, for practicing his golf swing during vocal coach and singer Stevie Mackey's performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” before James' game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, December 25.

LeBron James Criticized for His Behavior

Social media users took offense to James’ behavior and did not appreciate him neglecting to place his hand over his heart. The moment went viral on ESPN’s TikTok, with over 317,600 views. “Most unlikeable athlete in history,” one person wrote, while another shared a meme in the comments section that read, “Look son. A f------ idiot.” “Disrespecting the flag in the country that made him a millionaire,” a third noted. James has yet to comment on the controversy.

How Was LeBron James Involved With Sean 'Diddy' Combs?

Source: @espn/TikTok LeBron James appeared to be working on his golf swing during the national anthem.

The athlete also came under fire this year for his ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently serving four years of jail time after he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July. James reportedly attended Diddy’s infamous parties, where men and women were allegedly coerced into sexual activities against their will. “Hey, everybody know, ain’t no party like a Diddy party,” the 40-year-old said in a resurfaced video from 2020.

Source: @espn/TikTok LeBron James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fans pointed out the relationship between Diddy and James in ESPN’s national anthem post — even though the musician was not included in the clip. “Looks more like practicing for dancing when he sees his buddy Diddy,” one person wrote, while another agreed, “He is smacking Diddy’s behind. He is such a joke!”

LeBron James Was Allegedly Present at the Site of One of Diddy's Crimes

Source: MEGA LeBron James reportedly attended Diddy's parties.

Florida native Manzaro Joseph sued Combs on April 1, accusing him of human trafficking and sexual assault at a birthday party for his son that took place several years earlier. He alleged that James was present at the celebration and witnessed the abuse, as well as Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Documentation from the lawsuit claims that the NBA icon walked past Manzaro, wearing solely a towel, and selfishly expressed, "Y'all better do something about that!"

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs will serve four years of jail time.