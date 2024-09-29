Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Dark and Wild Parties: Everything Celebrities Have Said About His Infamous Gatherings

Following Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest on September 16, federal authorities divulged information about the embattled rap mogul's infamous parties that involved drug and alcohol use.

Several celebrities reacted to the revelation, including 50 Cent.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Den of Thieves star — who reportedly met Combs in 2001 — noted he had been vocal about not going to those parties and "doing s--- like that."

"I've been staying out of that s--- for years. It's just an uncomfortable energy connected to it," said 50 Cent. "[Diddy] asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest s--- in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman. And I'm just like, ‘Naw, I'm not f------ with this weird energy or weird s---,' coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn't comfortable around him."