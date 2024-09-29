Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Dark and Wild Parties: Everything Celebrities Have Said About His Infamous Gatherings
50 Cent
Following Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest on September 16, federal authorities divulged information about the embattled rap mogul's infamous parties that involved drug and alcohol use.
Several celebrities reacted to the revelation, including 50 Cent.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Den of Thieves star — who reportedly met Combs in 2001 — noted he had been vocal about not going to those parties and "doing s--- like that."
"I've been staying out of that s--- for years. It's just an uncomfortable energy connected to it," said 50 Cent. "[Diddy] asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest s--- in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman. And I'm just like, ‘Naw, I'm not f------ with this weird energy or weird s---,' coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn't comfortable around him."
Ashton Kutcher
Years before the bombshell revelations about Combs' parties emerged, Ashton Kutcher seemingly dodged the question about attending the gatherings.
"Can't tell that one either. … I'm actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing," he said in a 2019 interview.
Damon Dash
Damon Dash, who dated Aaliyah from 2000 until her death in 2001, held an Instagram Live during which he addressed the unearthed photos showing him at Combs' party.
"I didn't go to those parties," he clarified. "I went to one in the Hamptons about 20 years ago with Aaliyah and that's about it. But a lot of people were at those, you know what I mean?"
He added, "We hung out there and then we left and that's what happened. That was 20 years ago, that was not in L.A. or Miami. I know they're gonna play games with those pictures. It's all good, I don't really care."
Ellen DeGeneres
In 2018, Ellen DeGeneres confirmed she partied with Combs several times. After the Bad Boy Records founder arrived late on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she asked him if he was going to be tardy to her party, as well.
"Yes, I am — no," Combs responded. "You know I have to arrive fashionably late."
Ice Cube
"Me and W.C. ain't never been to a Diddy party," Ice Cube told the attendees of his Las Vegas concert on September 22. "You ain't gotta worry about us on those m----------- tapes."
Jenny Mollen
In an Instagram video after Combs' arrest, Jenny Mollen recalled the time she refused to attend one of his parties.
The Crash actress, 45, said, "One time when I was like 19, I was in San Diego and this guy came over and he's like, ‘My boss wants to meet you.' I had on this maroon button-up shirt, like, brick-colored, cotton button-up shirt, hideous jeans and a loafer. Not giving s-- vibes."
She eventually met the "I'll Be Missing You" singer, who allegedly invited her to his room for a party. However, she declined again.
Katt Williams
- 50 Cent Repeatedly Mocks Rival Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Feds Raid Producer's Home: 'S--- Just Got Real'
- Beef Squashed ? Jay-Z And Kanye West Reunite At Diddy’s 50th Birthday Celebration
- 'Horrific' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gave Intern Ultimatum to Either Sleep With Him or Lose Their Job, Podcaster Touré Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During an appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast in January, Katt Williams claimed he was invited to the gatherings several times but always declined.
"You got to tell him no! I did. See, I got the receipts for everything I'm telling you, that's why I can say them so freely," said Williams.
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa once expressed her desire to attend one of Combs' parties.
"I was in Capri, and I was actually visiting my big brother Puff's boat," her guest Mary J. Blige said, to which Ripa replied, "Next time you go on Puff's boat, we'd like to!"
Kendra Wilkinson
While Kendra Wilkinson attended one or two of those parties, she insisted she "never saw anything really bad happening around me."
Wilkinson went on, "S-- is s--, in my opinion. So, I'm not saying that something bad didn't happen. I'm saying that, you know, nothing bad ever happened to me."
Khloé Kardashian
In 2014, Khloé Kardashian dropped shocking information about nudity at Combs' parties.
"I haven't been to bed yet. I got on a plane at 5:30 a.m.," she said in a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Well, this party, I think half the people were b----naked."
When Khadijah Haqq asked for more details, Kardashian told her to stop talking.
LeBron James
In a resurfaced Instagram Live, LeBron James spoke highly of Combs for throwing "the best" gatherings.
"Hey, everybody know, ain't no party like a Diddy party," the basketball player said.
Ray J
According to Ray J, he partied with Combs but was never aware of the alleged NSFW activities.
"I've never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed," he told Chris Cuomo.
Usher
Usher, who used to live with Combs at the beginning of his career, told Rolling Stone that the "Finna Get Loose" rapper always had girls around him.
"You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen," Usher went on.