Who Are Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Close Friends? Inside His Inner Circle — From Jay-Z to Beyoncé and More

Justin Bieber met and bonded with Combs through Usher.

In November 2009, Bieber released a YouTube video titled, "JUSTIN BIEBER's 48 HRS with DIDDY!!" The update showed him and Combs hanging out at the latter's mansion.

After Combs' arrest, another resurfaced video from December 2010 captured their awkward exchanges while at a recording studio.

"What's up man, you good?" Combs asked. "Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out."

They collaborated on songs and albums in the years thereafter, but the "Baby" hitmaker reportedly regretted their ties after Combs' arrest.

"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him. Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to," an insider told Daily Mail.

The source added, "He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him. He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it."