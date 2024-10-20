Who Are Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Close Friends? Inside His Inner Circle — From Jay-Z to Beyoncé and More
Ashton Kutcher
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been friends with Ashton Kutcher since the 2000s.
In 2019, Kutcher shared how they met and became "fast friends."
"It started over Punk'd cause he's like, ‘Yo, you can't punk me.' I was like, ‘I don't know what to tell you, everybody's on the table.' So, that started our conversation," he told Hot Ones.
The 46-year-old That '70s Show alum, at the time, refused to share details about Combs' notorious parties, saying, "I've got a lot I can't tell."
Beyoncé
Combs has also built a close relationship with Beyoncé, who has been the subject of wild conspiracy theories for years.
In December 2019, the "Single Ladies" hitmaker greeted Combs with a happy birthday on Instagram, leading fans to assume they are in constant communication as pals and collaborators.
After the Bad Boy Records founder's arrest, social media sleuths started discussing the "Beyoncé curse," a theory that artists who win against the songstress should "thank and praise her" in public to prevent bad things from happening to them.
DJ Khaled
In 2017, DJ Khaled faced a jet ski accident while on his way to Combs' house, where he later received first aid from his friend.
Then, on his 47th birthday in 2022, he received a tribute from the now-jailed superstar.
"I appreciate you loving me as a friend. You was king down here in Miami and look at you now. God did," said Combs.
The record producer, 48, also marked Combs' birthday with a heartfelt post in 2023.
Jay-Z
Like Beyoncé, Jay-Z is also friends with Combs. They have been seen attending events, shows and parties over the years, showing off their close relationship in public.
Despite their strong connection, the "Empire State of Mind" singer has remained silent following Combs' arrest.
Jennifer Lopez
Combs and Jennifer Lopez dated in the 1990s but called it quits in 2001 due to his alleged infidelity.
"I was in a relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin," she said of their romance two years after their breakup.
Still, the twosome maintained a close friendship over the years. She was pictured in some of his gatherings in the past, and she was on the invite list for Combs' 50th birthday party in 2019.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber met and bonded with Combs through Usher.
In November 2009, Bieber released a YouTube video titled, "JUSTIN BIEBER's 48 HRS with DIDDY!!" The update showed him and Combs hanging out at the latter's mansion.
After Combs' arrest, another resurfaced video from December 2010 captured their awkward exchanges while at a recording studio.
"What's up man, you good?" Combs asked. "Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out."
They collaborated on songs and albums in the years thereafter, but the "Baby" hitmaker reportedly regretted their ties after Combs' arrest.
"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him. Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to," an insider told Daily Mail.
The source added, "He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him. He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it."
LeBron James
LeBron James was also a frequent attendee of Combs' gatherings, and one resurfaced clip proved his ties to the embattled rap mogul.
"Ain't no party like a Diddy party," the NBA superstar said during an Instagram Live.
In May, however, James unfollowed Combs on Instagram amid the latter's controversies.
Leonardo DiCaprio
- 10 Things to Know About Justin Bieber and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship: How They Met
- 'I Got a Chance to See Some Things': Usher Recalls Living With Sean 'Diddy' Combs at 14 in Resurfaced Clip After Producer's Homes Were Raided
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Said Justin Bieber 'Knows Better' Than to Talk About 'Things He Does' With the Rapper in Alarming Joint 2011 Interview: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Photos of Leonardo DiCaprio smoking at one of Combs' parties and dancing at Combs' 50th birthday party in 2019 resurfaced after the rapper's arrest.
In a 2017 interview with Vogue, the "Finna Get Loose" rapper said DiCaprio was the "number one" guest on his White Party invite list at the time.
As the public scrutinized their potential close connection, a source claimed DiCaprio had not had anything to do with Combs for years — long before controversies hit the 54-year-old record executive.
"He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s — but literally everyone did. They were not freak-offs," the insider told the Daily Mail. "He has nothing to do with any of that world, so for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous."
Lil' Kim
Combs and Lil' Kim have been friends and collaborators for years. In 2019, the "Lady Marmalade" rapper made it on his 50th birthday party's invite list.
Mariah Carey
In 2020, Mariah Carey released her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, in which she wrote about Combs and her marriage to Tommy Mottola.
"'Puffy will be shining my shoes in two years,'" Carey quoted Mottola. "It was one of the very few times I stood up to Tommy, telling him that what he had said was blatantly racist. I was pissed. Shawn had never seen me talk back to him; he was shocked that I showed my anger."
Carey and Combs also when they worked together on her album, Butterfly, in the late 1990s, but she dismissed them in an interview with MTV Raw.
Naomi Campbell
After being romantically linked in 2002, Combs and Naomi Campbell constantly appeared at public events together. The supermodel even praised the "Last Night" rapper in her interview with AOL.
"I just never know what's going to happen with Puff. It's always something magical," said Campbell. "I went to dinner with him a few weeks ago, and after dinner, we ended up in a recording studio with four boy band groups auditioning. It was the most amazing talent! This is why, for me, when I'm with him, I just roll with it. I love his company, I love his demeanor, I love his love towards me and I love our friendship."
She also threw a London bash to celebrate Combs' 54th birthday in 2023.
Rick Ross
Combs and Rick Ross have been in the same friendship and musical circles. In 2023, they made headlines when Combs gifted him a golf cart after the 48-year-old hip-hop artist moved to Miami.
Usher
In 1994, Combs and Usher lived together during the early days of the latter's career.
During a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Usher opened up about what it was like living in Diddy's "pretty wild" home.
"There was always girls around. You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy," the "My Boo" hitmaker said.
Will Smith
Following Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap, Combs shared a statement at the same ceremony and tried to become the bridge between the Bad Boys actor and Chris Rock.
"I just want to say, let's make some noise for Amy [Schumer], Regina [Hall], Wanda [Sykes]!" said Combs. "Gotta give it up for Wanda. I did not know that this year was going to be the most exciting Oscars ever."
He added, "OK, Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family at the Gold Party, OK? But right now we are moving on with love. Everybody make some noise!"
Yung Miami
"I can't speak on something that I don't know," Yung Miami said in 2023 when asked about her relationship with Combs amid abuse allegations against him. "I can't speak on these allegations because I wasn't around at the time. I don't know that person, and that wasn't my experience."
The dated between 2021 and 2023, but they still attended events together even after their split.