LeBron James' Son Bronny, 18, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Practice

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," a spokesperson shared. "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

"LeBron and [his wife] Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the rep added.