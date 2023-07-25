LeBron James' Son Bronny, 18, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Practice
LeBron James' son Bronny has been hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest on Monday, July 24.
According to a report, the 18-year-old was at basketball practice at USC's Galen Center when he suffered the medical incident, and he was unconscious when the ambulance arrived.
"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," a spokesperson shared. "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."
"LeBron and [his wife] Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the rep added.
LeBron, 38, and Savannah, 36, also share son Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8.
Bronny has been well aware of the fact that he has big shoes to fill, and he insisted his famous dad has been nothing but supportive as he carves out his own path in the sport.
"He’s just proud. He’s my dad. Gives me good words, gives me good encouragement to just play my game, be myself out here," he shared in a recent interview.
That being said, the teen also credits himself for his immense talent. "It’s always been consistency. I feel like I’ve grown at a nice pace throughout my four years of my high school career," he explained. "So, I feel like me being consistent with doing my workouts and recovery and getting that right mindset has been a great part of me being successful."
In February 2023, Bronny and his family were sitting front row when the father-of-three became the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
"Congratulations, dad. Proud of all the work you've done. I love you so much," Bronny gushed in a video message after the accomplishment.
