Jack Nicholson Hugs LeBron James in Tender Moment at Ailing Actor's First Lakers Game Since 2021
Back at it!
On Friday, April 28, Jack Nicholson was spotted at a Lakers playoff game for the first time since 2021. The actor, who has been rumored to have been struggling with severe health issues, was joined by his son, Ray, courtside at the big game.
NBA star LeBron James took time out of his warmup to welcome the three-time Oscar winner back. The two shared a heartwarming hug before the Lakers smashed the Memphis Grizzlies 125 to 85 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.
Curb your Enthusiasm star Larry David also went up to chat with The Departed alum pre-game.
The father-of-six was all smiles, sporting an all-black fit including some big black shades.
This rare outing marked the first time Nicholson had been photographed outside of his property since October 2021. As OK! previously reported, a source disclosed that The Shining star has become a recluse in recent years due to troubles with his memory.
"His home is his castle," an insider told Radar in January. "But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them [how he's doing] — or at least reassure folks he's OK."
The source added that the 86-year-old is "in touch with certain relatives ... but his socializing days are long gone." They also admitted that Nicholson’s family is worried he will pass similarly to actor Marlon Brando, who died at 80 in 2004.
- Jack Nicholson, 85, Looks Disheveled As He Relaxes On His Balcony In California In First Sighting In 18 Months
- Jack Nicholson's Inner Circle Begging Him To Reconnect With Long Lost Love Child Tessa Gourin: 'He Needs To Make This Right'
- Exposed: Jack Nicholson's Secret Love Child Tessa Gourin Reveals Actor Was Never 'Interested' In Getting To 'Know' Her
"Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colorful life, and Jack's friends are drawing the comparisons," the insider stated.
A second source spilled the How Do You Know alum "spends his days watching TV reruns, classic movies, and sports — and snacking," adding that the snack foods have caused him to "gain some weight — which is another reason he doesn't like to go out."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported in 2021, Nicholson’s friends and family were concerned that he may be developing dementia.
"Jack has memory issues and can no longer remember the lines being asked of him," a source claimed at the time. "The Mulholland Drive community is pretty close-knit, and they are all worried about him. Physically, he is fine — but his mind is gone. It's really sad to see such a super talented actor, like Jack, go out this way."
TMZ reported the photos of Nicholson's outing.