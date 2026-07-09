Legendary Singer Bonnie Tyler Dead at 75 After Health Issues

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Legendary singer Bonnie Tyler has died at 75 years old after undergoing emergency surgery in Portugal. The "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer's family confirmed the news. “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for," they shared. “We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

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Bonnie Tyler Was Struggling With Health Issues

Source: mega Bonnie Tyler has died at 75 years old.

As OK! previously reported, the performer was having health issues for months. In May, she was hospitalized in Faro, Portugal, where she had a residence, for emergency intestinal surgery. She was eventually put in a medically induced coma. She was supposed to go on tour before the hospitalization.

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Source: mega The performer was in a coma earlier this year.

In June, reports swirled she woke up from her month-long coma, but she was still "unwell." "We are pleased to share that Bonnie is no longer in a coma, but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal. We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes," a statement read.

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Inside Bonnie Tyler's Music Career

Source: mega The singer was known for her raspy voice.

Tyler, who was born Gaynor Sullivan in Wales, rose to fame with her hit "Lost in France" off her debut album The World Starts Tonight, released in 1977. Tyler was known for her raspy voice, which developed after removing her vocal cord nodules. She hit it big in the '80s when she collaborated with producer Jim Steinman, who wrote "Total Eclipse of the Heart." It became the fifth-highest-selling single of 1983 in the U.K. and spent four weeks in the U.S., per Variety. Her other hit songs included "Holding Out for a Hero" and "Here She Comes," which earned her a Grammy nomination.

Source: mega 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' would remain her most enduring hit.