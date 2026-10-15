Lena Dunham, Allison Williams and More Revive 'Girls' for 5 New Episodes

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Girls is returning to HBO in 2027, with creator and star Lena Dunham reuniting with the original cast for a five-episode continuation of the comedy series. "We always said we would only return to Girls if there was a specific story we were burning to tell," Dunham said in a statement. The actor revealed that the idea for the revival came to her around her 40th birthday, when she began imagining the characters in their next chapter. The new episodes will bring back Allison Williams as Marnie Michaels, Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna, Jemima Kirke as Jessa and Andrew Rannells as Elijah, alongside Dunham as Hannah Horvath. Production is scheduled to begin in 2027, with executive producer Judd Apatow also returning.

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Guess who’s back, back again…#GIRLS, created by and starring Lena Dunham, will return to HBO Max for five new episodes. pic.twitter.com/9GLJw3s4SO — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 13, 2026 Source: @HBOMAX/X Lena Dunham said the idea of 'Girls' revival came to her around her 40th birthday.

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Lena Dunham Explains Why She Is Bringing 'Girls' Back

Source: OConnor/MEGA Lena Dunham expressed, 'It's rare hat you get the chance to return to something that changed your life.'

The writer reflected on the significance of coming back to a series that shaped her career. "I've missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn't quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it's pretty hard to get them to stop," she said. Dunham continued, "It's rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together … and the chance to wear yellow mesh."

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HBO Celebrates the Characters' Return at 40

Source: MEGA Gravitt said they're 'thrilled' to have Lena Dunham back.

Amy Gravitt, HBO's head of comedy programming, said the continuation would examine the characters in their later lives. "We're thrilled to have Lena turn her gaze from the tumult of one's twenties to the milestone of turning forty," Gravitt said. She added, "To say the world has changed since we last saw Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna, Jessa and Elijah is a massive understatement, but we know fans — old and new — will be happy to see how they've grown and relieved to see that they're still the Girls we knew way back when."

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'Girls' Returns After Six Seasons and 19 Emmy Nominations

Source: TM/MEGA Dunham wrote the 'Girls' pilot at 23, launching her career and raising the profiles of its cast, including Adam Driver.

The original Girls aired for six seasons from 2012 to 2017 and became a prominent television portrayal of millennial life. The series earned 19 Emmy nominations and two wins, including an award for outstanding casting. Dunham wrote the show's pilot when she was 23, and its success helped establish her as a major voice in television. The series also helped raise the profiles of Williams, Mamet, Kirke and Adam Driver. Since the finale, Dunham has continued working across television and film. Her credits include the Netflix series Too Much and the independent film Sharp Stick. Her bestselling memoir, Famesick, explored the pressures of celebrity and the responsibilities that accompanied her rise to fame during the show's 2010s heyday.

'Girls' Revival Details Remain Under Wraps

Source: LRNYC/MEGA HBO has yet to reveal the revival’s title, plot or cast.