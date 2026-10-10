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Lena Dunham Claims Adam Driver Displayed 'Spectacularly Rude' Behavior on 'Girls' Set

Photo of Lena Dunham and Adam Driver.
Source: MEGA

Lena Dunham detailed alleged incidents involving Adam Driver in her new memoir.

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Oct. 10 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

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Lena Dunham has made startling claims about her Girls co-star Adam Driver in her newly released memoir, “Famesick.” In a recent interview, Dunham discusses her experiences with Driver, asserting that he exhibited alarming outbursts during the show's filming.

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Image of Lena Dunham recalled Adam Driver allegedly throwing a chair against a wall near her.
Source: MEGA

Lena Dunham recalled Adam Driver allegedly throwing a chair against a wall near her.

Driver, who portrayed Adam Sackler, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Dunham’s character Hannah Horvath, allegedly displayed “spectacularly rude” behavior.

Dunham recounts a specific incident where Driver hurled a chair at the wall next to her. The memoir also claims that he punched a hole in his trailer wall and screamed directly in her face.

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Image of The memoir described additional alleged outbursts during the filming of ‘Girls.’
Source: MEGA

The memoir described additional alleged outbursts during the filming of ‘Girls.’

Reflecting on these incidents, Dunham admitted, “At the time, I didn’t have the skill to … it never entered my mind to say, ‘I am your boss, you can’t speak to me this way.'” She highlights the societal expectation that great male figures can behave disruptively without consequence. Dunham draws a comparison to her father, artist Carroll Dunham, whom she describes as a “male genius who would never do that.”

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Image of Lena Dunham contrasted Adam Driver’s alleged behavior with supportive men in her professional life.
Source: MEGA

Lena Dunham contrasted Adam Driver’s alleged behavior with supportive men in her professional life.

In her interview with The Guardian, Dunham acknowledges the positive influences of other men in her life, stating, “Judd [Apatow] is a great hero of mine; Tim Bevan at Working Title is a huge part of my life.” The praise emphasizes the stark contrast between their respectful treatment of her and Driver’s alleged conduct.

Girls aired for six seasons from 2012 to 2017, showcasing the lives of four friends in their 20s in New York City. Driver’s portrayal of Adam was integral to the show’s narrative, leading fans to question the dynamics behind the scenes now revealed in Dunham's memoir.

Image of The revelations renewed questions about on-set conduct and respect in Hollywood.
Source: MEGA

The revelations renewed questions about on-set conduct and respect in Hollywood.

In a past interview, Driver praised Dunham's creative abilities, noting her characters' depth and his enjoyment of the collaborative atmosphere on set.

Driver said, “Lena’s characters — especially her female characters — are so three-dimensional and never seem in any way stereotypical.” His past admiration raises questions about the authenticity of the claims made by Dunham.

As the public reaction to Dunham's memoir unfolds, attention will likely turn to how Driver and the industry respond to these serious allegations. The conversation around on-set behavior and respect continues, challenging the status quo in Hollywood.

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