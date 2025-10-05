Lena Dunham Opens Up About Fertility Grief in Pursuit of Parenthood

Article continues below advertisement

In a candid interview with The Times, Lena Dunham, the acclaimed creator and star of Girls, shared her deeply personal journey through infertility and her ongoing aspirations to become a mother. The 39-year-old actress and writer has faced numerous health challenges throughout her life, including a hysterectomy in 2017 due to severe endometriosis that led to agonizing pain and numerous medical treatments.

Source: @lenadunham/INSTAGRAM Lena Dunham underwent a hysterectomy in 2017 due to severe endometriosis.

Dunham revealed that although the decision to have the surgery brought her relief from pain, it was also a moment filled with profound grief. "It was a grief but it was also a relief," she stated, reflecting on the surgery that involved the removal of her uterus, cervix, and one of her ovaries. "I thought I would have the opportunity to experience my fertility and my cycle waning and it never was. Instead it was a very quick, sharp cut-off … I will say we're in the process of expanding our family in new ways."

Dunham's struggle with fertility is echoed by the experiences of many women navigating personal and medical obstacles. The candidness with which she addresses these sensitive themes is resonating with fans and fellow mothers alike, as many engage in discussions around the pressures of motherhood and the societal expectations tied to it. Speaking about her journey, Dunham emphasized the pivotal change in outlook that her experiences have prompted, highlighting her aspiration to eventually welcome children into her life.

Source: MEGA Lena Dunham said the surgery brought pain relief but also deep grief.

Although she remains cautious, she mentioned, "I want to safely meet our children and then figure out how to talk about it." This statement captures her careful approach to balancing personal desires with public announcement, underlining a sincerity that starkly contrasts with the often sensational narratives surrounding celebrity motherhood.

Dunham's reflections on pain and loss are not new. In a December 2020 piece for Harper's Magazine titled False Labor, she discussed the emotional toll of "giving up on motherhood" after years of health issues and personal struggles, including a challenging breakup with her former partner, musician Jack Antonoff. Among her profound observations, she concluded, "There is a lot you can correct in life — you can end a relationship, get sober, get serious, say sorry — but you can't force the universe to give you a baby that your body has told you all along was an impossibility."

Source: MEGA Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff dated from 2012 to 2017.

Dunham's narrative not only reveals the emotional depth of her experience but also positions her as a relatable figure, striking a chord with those familiar with the stigma surrounding fertility. "The irony is that knowing I cannot have a child — my ability to accept that and move on — may be the only reason I deserve to be anyone's parent at all. I think I finally have something to teach somebody," she shared, which underscores her determination to find meaning in her journey.

Reflecting on her personal life, Dunham married musician Luis Felber in September 2021 after a whirlwind romance that she described as irresistible. Now dwelling in the U.K., the couple is eagerly preparing for their future family life. "In the long-term our big dream is to have a farm situation in the countryside," she expressed fondly. "And children with British accents skipping off to school in little hats and uniforms. It's too charming!"

Source: MEGA Lena Dunham married musician Luis Felber in September 2021.