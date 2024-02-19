Lenny Kravitz Accused of Lip-Synching at 2024 People's Choice Awards
Lenny Kravitz received the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18. in Los Angeles, Calif., and while many people loved his performance — he sang "Ain't Over Til It's Over" and "Are You Gonna Go My Way" — some accused him of not singing live.
One person wrote, Bummer #LennyKravitz lip-syncs. #peopleschoiceawards," while another said, "Did Lenny Kravitz just lip-sync that whole performance? #peopleschoiceawards."
A third person added, "Why is he lip-synching this part? #PeoplesChoiceAwards."
However, other fans were blown away by the singer's skills. One person wrote, "Lenny Kravitz and this speech! Yesss hunny! That man is forever Legendary. #PeoplesChoiceAwards," while another said, "Lenny Kravitz sounds and looks SO GOOD right now!! Icon is absolutely the word #PeoplesChoiceAwards."
A third person stated, "Lenny Kravitz is cool. That's all. #PeoplesChoiceAwards."
Clearly, his words resonated with people. "When I was thinking about what to say tonight, I kept going back to that word icon. That means a lot of things to a lot of people, but to me, it means you've made an indelible mark on being who God created you to be," he said. "Daring to be different. When I was first coming up, a lot of people offered me a lot of deals, but they wanted me to change. My music wasn't Black enough, it wasn't white enough, it didn't fit nicely inside a box or sounded like what was on the radio at the time, and I turned down the money and the promises of fame and stardom because I couldn't live with myself doing something inauthentic."
He continued, "An icon to me is someone who inspires and teaches others to believe in themselves and their direction — whatever that direction is. I've been doing this a very long time, more than 35 years, and it's never been by how many records I sell or how many awards I win. It's not about finding the right hits or being calculated or formulated. It's about enjoying and being grateful for the journey and using the gift God gave you. It will continue because I am just doing me."
Ahead of the show, the Grammy winner spoke about his musical process.
“It is a feeling,” Kravitz said. “You keep sculpting and molding. One day you listen, and you know it is done. It tells you it is done. When I am writing and working, I stay as far away from it as possible."
“I’m doing it, but I want my ego, my ideas, whatever is in my head to be away from it. I want it to tell me what it needs. When one stays out of the way and allows the creative thing to become what it wants to become that’s when it is successful," he continued.
Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment also shared the reasoning behind the decision, saying: “With 11 studio albums across a decades-long career, Lenny Kravitz has cemented himself as a global rock superstar."
“Whether he’s writing and performing his own hit songs or working behind the scenes writing for other industry greats, Lenny’s musical gift is truly unmatched. We’re thrilled to honor him as this year’s Music Icon and look forward to seeing what he brings to the stage," she continued.