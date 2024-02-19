Lenny Kravitz Accused of Lip-Synching at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Clearly, his words resonated with people. "When I was thinking about what to say tonight, I kept going back to that word icon. That means a lot of things to a lot of people, but to me, it means you've made an indelible mark on being who God created you to be," he said. "Daring to be different. When I was first coming up, a lot of people offered me a lot of deals, but they wanted me to change. My music wasn't Black enough, it wasn't white enough, it didn't fit nicely inside a box or sounded like what was on the radio at the time, and I turned down the money and the promises of fame and stardom because I couldn't live with myself doing something inauthentic."

He continued, "An icon to me is someone who inspires and teaches others to believe in themselves and their direction — whatever that direction is. I've been doing this a very long time, more than 35 years, and it's never been by how many records I sell or how many awards I win. It's not about finding the right hits or being calculated or formulated. It's about enjoying and being grateful for the journey and using the gift God gave you. It will continue because I am just doing me."