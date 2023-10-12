Lenny Kravitz Strips Down in Latest Music Video, Leaves Fans 'Lost for Words' Over the 'Really Hot' Footage
Lenny Kravitz is turning up the heat!
On Thursday, October 12, the 59-year-old released a music video for his new song "TK421," where he showed off his toned body.
The seductive video featured clips of the singer completely stripped down, including one shot where a statue is the only thing covering him from the waist down, and another where just his hand hid his private parts.
The footage also displayed the songwriter lathering himself in soap while in the shower, and a scene where he is in a tan top and brown snakeskin pants as he gyrates his hips.
In response to the release of the saucy short film, fans gushed over how good the musician looked.
“OMG Lenny, it's really hot. Love,” one person penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another added, “I'm lost for words god bless you Mr. Lenny Kravitz.”
“My heart is weak!” a third wrote, while a fourth said, “Unbelievable how you're still as hot as ever Lenny.”
The video even left one person “speechless,” while another pointed out how great the actor looks for his age, noting, “This man is 59 years old! Now there is hope for me finding a guy like that my age. I know, I know, good luck with that.”
The last time Kravitz made headlines was in January, when he shared a revealing snap on Instagram in honor of the new year.
"New birth," he captioned the image of himself skinny dipping in the ocean.
Fans raved over the photo, with Juliette Lewis writing, "Oh hello ☀️🌝," while Helena Christensen said, "Incoming tsunami."
Even Al Roker quipped, "Sun’s out. Buns out."
However, Kravitz’s amazing physique doesn’t come easy, he once opened up about how he keeps his bod at its prime.
“I’m very careful about what I put into my body and how I take care of my body. It’s a combination of eating all these things and working out and keeping my muscles and my joints in shape, so that I can do what I do," he spilled. “To stay fit, I always carry a jump rope with me."
“I like to be outdoors doing things that you can do with your body — pull-ups, sit-ups, push-ups, squats. Gyms are cool, but I find them boring. I prefer to run outside in nature — it’s far more inspiring," he said of his workout routine.
“I’ll hit the organic market or the farmer’s market and pick up some spinach, kale, carrots, beets, garlic — it really promotes great health," he explained. “A great blessing of living here in the Bahamas is that I get to grow my own food."