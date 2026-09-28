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Lenny Kravitz Attends Future Son-in-Law Harry Styles' MSG Concert: Watch

Styles and Kravitz's bond has grown
Source: MEGA

Lenny Kravitz was into Harry Styles' concert!

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

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Lenny Kravitz showed up to support the family's newest addition.

The rock legend was front row Wednesday night, September 23, for Show 13 of Harry Styles' 30-night Madison Square Garden residency, clapping along and soaking up the show from one of the best seats in the house.

Footage shared on Instagram shows Kravitz standing alongside his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, in the stands during Harry's performance. Deuxmoi captioned the moment as “Father-In-Law supporting Son-In-Law.”

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Lenny and Zoë Dance the Night Away

image of Lenny and Zoë Kravitz danced the night away at Styles' concert
Source: MEGA

Lenny and Zoë Kravitz danced the night away at Styles' concert

In a video from the show, Lenny can be seen on his feet as the former boy band member thanked the crowd for the overwhelming support he’s received during his time at MSG.

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From Rome to an Engagement Ring

image of Styles and Zoë were first linked in August 2025.
Source: MEGA

Styles and Zoë were first linked in August 2025.

Lenny's appearance comes after news broke in April that Zoë, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, had gotten engaged to Harry, following an eight-month romance. The pair were first linked in August 2025, when they were photographed together in Rome, and were later spotted on multiple outings in Italy and New York before confirming their bond was more than casual.

While sources report the two are engaged, neither Zoë nor Harry has publicly confirmed their relationship status themselves. Sources have since claimed the couple is planning to marry as soon as this winter.

“Zoë and Harry want to have live music — that’s a big part of the wedding for them,” an insider dished. “Other than that, they really care most about having their loved ones around and partying with those close to them.”

“They’re not very fussy when it comes to wedding details,” the insider shared. “They care more about curating a fun and beautiful experience for those they hold dear.”

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A History of Romances

Zoë's new engagement to Styles
Source: MEGA

Zoë's new engagement to Styles

This marks Zoë's third engagement in six years. She was previously married to actor Karl Glusman before their 2021 divorce, and later got engaged to Channing Tatum, whom she directed in her 2024 film Blink Twice, before the two called things off in 2024.

Inside the Together, Together Residency

Styles performed hits from throughout his catalog during Show 13 of his Madison Square Garden residency
Source: MEGA

Styles performed hits from throughout his catalog during Show 13 of his Madison Square Garden residency

Harry kicked off his MSG run in late August, with 30 shows scheduled at the arena through Halloween to support his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The residency has been one of the hottest tickets of the year, reportedly drawing over 11 million pre-sale registrations.

From New York, Harry will take the tour to Australia for shows in November and December before returning to the U.S. to resume the road trip in April 2027, joined along the way by supporting acts Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, and Tinashe.

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