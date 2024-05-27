Who Has Lenny Kravitz Dated? A Full Timeline of His Past Lovers in 8 Clicks

Lenny Kravitz's first known relationship after starting his career was with Lisa Bonet. The pair became friends after they met in an elevator during a concert in 1985, and their romance immediately blossomed afterward.

Kravitz and Bonet tied the knot in 1987 — during her 20th birthday — before calling it quits in 1991. They divorced two years later.

Despite their separation, they have maintained a close friendship for their only daughter, Zoë Kravitz, born on December 1, 1988.

"The love doesn't leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life," Lenny told People in February. "We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience."