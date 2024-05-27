Who Has Lenny Kravitz Dated? A Full Timeline of His Past Lovers in 8 Clicks
Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz's first known relationship after starting his career was with Lisa Bonet. The pair became friends after they met in an elevator during a concert in 1985, and their romance immediately blossomed afterward.
Kravitz and Bonet tied the knot in 1987 — during her 20th birthday — before calling it quits in 1991. They divorced two years later.
Despite their separation, they have maintained a close friendship for their only daughter, Zoë Kravitz, born on December 1, 1988.
"The love doesn't leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life," Lenny told People in February. "We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience."
Kylie Minogue
Following Lenny's split from Lisa, he reportedly moved on with Kylie Minogue in 1991. They did not share details about their romance, so fans have no idea how long they dated for.
Vanessa Paradis
Lenny quickly moved on with Vanessa Paradis and started seeing her in 1992 following their collaboration on the first English-language album she produced the year prior.
In the video press kit about Vanessa's album, Lenny declared her then-muse "a very intense lady."
"I think she's extremely talented. I learned a lot about producing, working with an artist, but this music was really, really tailored for her," he shared.
In 2009, the "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over" singer told Paris Match he was madly in love with "the perfect woman." However, Vanessa reportedly came into his life at the wrong time.
"I have never seen her since. She did not come to my concerts; we did not have any more contact. I can only wish her happiness. But I am not worried. I know that one day we will run into each other. And it will be time to talk about all this," he continued.
Natalie Imbruglia
Reports about Lenny and Natalie Imbruglia's relationship in the 1990s surfaced following his failed relationship with Vanessa. They seemingly kept their romance relatively private as the Neighbours alum only mentioned she dated Lenny for a year during her interview with Red Magazine.
"And he wouldn't have known me, if it wasn't for the song," said Natalie. "So your life is affected by those things in strange ways."
Adriana Lima
The 59-year-old "American Woman" singer dated Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima from 2001 through 2003. They worked together on his music video for "Yesterday Is Gone" and got engaged in 2002.
Although they also moved in together, the pair ended up going their separate ways.
Nicole Kidman
Lenny sparked a romance with Nicole Kidman following her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise. However, fans were unaware of their dating status and engagement until the Cold Mountain star revealed their secret in her interview with Vanity Fair in 2017.
"It just wasn't right. I wasn't ready. We weren't ready," she admitted. "I get engaged and I get married — that's my thing. I don't want to date. I'm interested in a very, very deep connection."
Nicole went on to marry Keith Urban in 2016.
During a press tour for Big Little Lies, where she appeared with Zoë, Nicole shared she knew the actress because she was engaged to Lenny. She expressed her love for the "Fly Away" singer and called him a great guy.
Barbara Fialho
Lenny's last confirmed relationship was with Barbara Fialho. He dated the Brazilian model from 2017 through 2018 until things died down between them.
Ana Paula Valle
Multiple media outlets reported in 2023 that the rocker might be dating Mexican model Ana Paula Valle as they were spotted arriving at the same West Hollywood boutique. They kept mum about their relationship.