OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > lenny kravitz
OK LogoPHOTOS

Who Has Lenny Kravitz Dated? A Full Timeline of His Past Lovers in 8 Clicks

lenny kravitzs dating history
Source: MEGA
By:

May 27 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Lisa Bonet

lisa bonet
Source: MEGA

Lisa Bonet wed Jason Momoa after her split from Lenny Kravitz but filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

Lenny Kravitz's first known relationship after starting his career was with Lisa Bonet. The pair became friends after they met in an elevator during a concert in 1985, and their romance immediately blossomed afterward.

Kravitz and Bonet tied the knot in 1987 — during her 20th birthday — before calling it quits in 1991. They divorced two years later.

Despite their separation, they have maintained a close friendship for their only daughter, Zoë Kravitz, born on December 1, 1988.

"The love doesn't leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life," Lenny told People in February. "We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience."

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Minogue

kylie minogue
Source: MEGA

Kylie Minogue expressed her desire to launch a world tour in 2025.

Following Lenny's split from Lisa, he reportedly moved on with Kylie Minogue in 1991. They did not share details about their romance, so fans have no idea how long they dated for.

Vanessa Paradis

vanessa paradis
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Paradis also dated Johnny Depp.

Lenny quickly moved on with Vanessa Paradis and started seeing her in 1992 following their collaboration on the first English-language album she produced the year prior.

In the video press kit about Vanessa's album, Lenny declared her then-muse "a very intense lady."

"I think she's extremely talented. I learned a lot about producing, working with an artist, but this music was really, really tailored for her," he shared.

In 2009, the "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over" singer told Paris Match he was madly in love with "the perfect woman." However, Vanessa reportedly came into his life at the wrong time.

"I have never seen her since. She did not come to my concerts; we did not have any more contact. I can only wish her happiness. But I am not worried. I know that one day we will run into each other. And it will be time to talk about all this," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Imbruglia

natalie imbruglia
Source: MEGA

Natalie Imbruglia will be on The Corrs' U.K. and Ireland tour.

Reports about Lenny and Natalie Imbruglia's relationship in the 1990s surfaced following his failed relationship with Vanessa. They seemingly kept their romance relatively private as the Neighbours alum only mentioned she dated Lenny for a year during her interview with Red Magazine.

"And he wouldn't have known me, if it wasn't for the song," said Natalie. "So your life is affected by those things in strange ways."

MORE ON:
lenny kravitz
Article continues below advertisement

Adriana Lima

adriana lima
Source: MEGA

Adriana Lima commented on the buzz surrounding her red carpet looks in 2023, saying she wasn't bothered about the negative responses.

The 59-year-old "American Woman" singer dated Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima from 2001 through 2003. They worked together on his music video for "Yesterday Is Gone" and got engaged in 2002.

Although they also moved in together, the pair ended up going their separate ways.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman

nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman left her fans speechless when she recently debuted her blonde bob haircut.

Lenny sparked a romance with Nicole Kidman following her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise. However, fans were unaware of their dating status and engagement until the Cold Mountain star revealed their secret in her interview with Vanity Fair in 2017.

"It just wasn't right. I wasn't ready. We weren't ready," she admitted. "I get engaged and I get married — that's my thing. I don't want to date. I'm interested in a very, very deep connection."

Nicole went on to marry Keith Urban in 2016.

During a press tour for Big Little Lies, where she appeared with Zoë, Nicole shared she knew the actress because she was engaged to Lenny. She expressed her love for the "Fly Away" singer and called him a great guy.

Article continues below advertisement

Barbara Fialho

barbara fialho
Source: MEGA

Barbara Fialho was married to Rohan Marley from 2019 to 2020.

Lenny's last confirmed relationship was with Barbara Fialho. He dated the Brazilian model from 2017 through 2018 until things died down between them.

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Paula Valle

ana paula valle
Source: MEGA

Ana Paula Valle was romantically linked to Alejandro Fernandez in 2019.

Multiple media outlets reported in 2023 that the rocker might be dating Mexican model Ana Paula Valle as they were spotted arriving at the same West Hollywood boutique. They kept mum about their relationship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.