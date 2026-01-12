Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Camila Morrone Turns Heads in Busty Red Dress: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone set hearts racing in a bold red dress that flaunted her curves. "Woohooooo The Night Manager is finally out globally on @primevideo," Morrone, 28, captioned a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, January 11 — the same day the Oscar winner made waves at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Article continues below advertisement

Camila Morrone Turned Heads in Sultry Red Dress

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone showed off her curves in a sultry red dress that featured a thigh-high slit.

The photo series kicked off with The Daisy & the Six actress in a striking red dress that highlighted her cleavage. Morrone paired the look with classic winged eyeliner and a nude lip, radiating effortless glamour as she gazed off-frame. In another shot, the full dress came into view, revealing a sultry slit that added even more drama to the ensemble. "It’s been so fun to see the love and respect for this show in the past few weeks," she concluded in her caption. "I personally still can’t believe I got to be on TNM season with THESE actors… what is life?! Now for some BTS from filming in Colombia 🇨🇴."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone showed off her curves in new photos posted via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Camila Morrone's New Show Premiered on January 11

Source: MEGA Camila Morrone stars in the Prime Video series 'The Night Manager.'

The Night Manager is an adaptation of author John le Carré's 1993 standalone spy novel of the same name, which premiered on the BBC in 2016. The show made its return on Prime Video on January 11 after more than 10 years, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Jonathan Pine – a former spy now living undercover in London under a new alias.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Camila Morrone Made Rare Comment About Leonardo DiCaprio Relationship

Source: MEGA Camila Morrone is known for her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Morrone recently made headlines after she made a rare comment about her romance with the Titanic actor, 51. “When you’re an actor, people will always find things about your personal life,” she told The Times in an interview published on January 10 of having her dating experiences publicized. “Perhaps with projects that will change, but it’s something that comes with the territory. Having grown up in Hollywood, I was around it. I was around celebrities. It’s normal [for people] living in L.A .to see Brad Pitt at the coffee shop, you know?” The Night Manager actress was 20 years old when she began dating DiCaprio in late 2017. The pair split in 2022 after five years of dating.

Camila Morrone Grew Up With Her Mother Dating Al Pacino

Source: MEGA Camila Morrone grew up with her mother dating Al Pacino.