Leonardo DiCaprio's Lamborghini From the 'Wolf of Wall Street' Is for Sale — and It Can Be Yours!
If you've ever wanted to live like Leonardo DiCaprio, here's your chance! The one and only Lamborghini the actor drove in the 2013 hit film The Wolf of Wall Street, is up for sale — and it can be yours, if you want to spend a lot of money.
The vehicle will join Bonhams|Cars’ line-up for its inaugural sale as the official auction partner of the Formula 1 Paddock Club™. On the Grid: The Abu Dhabi Auction on November 25, 2023. This is the first time the car, which is in "as-filmed" condition and perfectly preserved, has been shown off since its screen debut, and it is being offered at an estimate of $1.5 million to $2 million.
The lucky buyer will not only go home with the car, but they will also get one of the four iconic costumes feature in the scene where DiCaprio's character, Jordan Belfort, climbs out of the car, in addition to a director's chair and clapboard — both signed by Martin Scorsese, DiCaprio and Margot Robbie — two crew hoodies and two DVDs of the film.
"The 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary comes directly from one of the filmmakers of the critically acclaimed box office hit and is presented in ‘as-filmed’ condition, preserved as a time-capsule of the film and the era’s extravagant debauchery," the press release reads. "The ostentatious supercar was the perfect fit for Jordan Belfort, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, a charismatic stockbroker who climbed to wealth and power through unethical and fraudulent activities on Wall Street during the 1980s and '90s. Finished in sleek Bianco Polo over Bianco and complete with eye popping scissor doors, the Hero Car is one of just 658 25th Anniversary editions produced."
The Hero Car played an unforgettable role when DiCaprio's character takes Quaaludes and is severely out of it.
"During these scenes, DiCaprio desperately crawls toward the Hero Car, uses his foot to pry open one of its scissor doors, and then struggles to pull himself inside. Once inside the Hero Car, DiCaprio engages in comically slurred phone conversations and recklessly drives himself home, seemingly without incident. The Hero Car went on to star in the subsequent scenes where Belfort's actual chaotic drive home is revealed in flashback. During the drive, he collides with several vehicles and objects," the release reads.
"The Hero Car was used in the actual stunt sequences, which included swerving with its scissor door open, collisions with other vehicles, and hitting various objects such as a sign and a mailbox. The damage sustained from the stunts was deemed not severe enough. Per the direction of Scorsese, the crew used an additional car and a flatbed truck to inflict further damage to the Hero Car to achieve a more wrecked appearance. The iconic sequence reaches its climax with Belfort's arrest outside his home, leaving behind the unforgettable image of the wrecked Lamborghini Hero Car in the audience’s memory," the message continues.
For more information, please visit BonhamsCars.com.