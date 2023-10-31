Leonardo DiCaprio's Lamborghini From the 'Wolf of Wall Street' Is for Sale — and It Can Be Yours!

The Hero Car played an unforgettable role when DiCaprio's character takes Quaaludes and is severely out of it.

"During these scenes, DiCaprio desperately crawls toward the Hero Car, uses his foot to pry open one of its scissor doors, and then struggles to pull himself inside. Once inside the Hero Car, DiCaprio engages in comically slurred phone conversations and recklessly drives himself home, seemingly without incident. The Hero Car went on to star in the subsequent scenes where Belfort's actual chaotic drive home is revealed in flashback. During the drive, he collides with several vehicles and objects," the release reads.

"The Hero Car was used in the actual stunt sequences, which included swerving with its scissor door open, collisions with other vehicles, and hitting various objects such as a sign and a mailbox. The damage sustained from the stunts was deemed not severe enough. Per the direction of Scorsese, the crew used an additional car and a flatbed truck to inflict further damage to the Hero Car to achieve a more wrecked appearance. The iconic sequence reaches its climax with Belfort's arrest outside his home, leaving behind the unforgettable image of the wrecked Lamborghini Hero Car in the audience’s memory," the message continues.