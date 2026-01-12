'Serious' Leonardo DiCaprio Showed a 'Different Side' of Himself in Hilarious Viral Golden Globes Moment, Body Language Expert Reveals
Jan. 12 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio let loose at the 2026 Golden Globes.
In a viral video from the Sunday, January 11, event, the actor, 51, pointed at an unknown guest, then to himself, giving an “I’m watching you” gesture. He then delivered exaggerated facial expressions, which an expert believes represented him impersonating someone.
“The viral clip featuring Leo is quite telling. While we know he has a good sense of humor, he appears to be mimicking someone or trying to make others laugh by behaving in an exaggerated manner,” body language expert Darren Stanton exclusively told OK! on behalf of Covers. “We often see Leo being quite serious and professional, so this definitely shows a different side of him. The clip proves that he’s relaxed, willing to joke around, and not take himself too seriously, even though he’s aware the camera is recording.”
While DiCaprio seemed to be in good spirits during the viral moment, he seemed less positive after host Nikki Glaser cracked a joke about his much-younger girlfriend.
"How good was Leo in One Battle? I mean, it's insane. So good. What a career you've had. Countless iconic performances. You've worked with every great director. You've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30," the comedian teased. "I mean, it's just insane."
The One Battle After Another star looked uncomfortable and pursed his lips together.
"Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke. It's cheap. I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else. Open up. I'm serious, I looked. I searched. The most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991," Glaser continued. "Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta, and more pasta? Look it up. That's real."
DiCaprio has been dating 27-year-old Vittoria Ceretti since 2023. He has been romantically linked to several younger women in the past, including Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and Gigi Hadid.
The movie star previously admitted he feels younger than he actually is.
“I’m going to ask you a question, and you’re going to answer as quickly as you can. If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?” Paul Thomas Anderson inquired for an Esquire profile, to which the Titanic alum responded, “32.”
DiCaprio added of turning 50 last year, "Well, it creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time. I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress. I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it."