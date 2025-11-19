Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Flashes Her Butt in Thong Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Vittoria Ceretti's scuba diving adventures took a sultry turn. Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend bared her butt while swimming deep underwater on Saturday, November 15. Ceretti, 27, wore a tiny black thong and long-sleeved gray shirt, along with a scuba mask and flippers.

Source: @vittoria/Instagram Vittoria Ceretti went scuba diving.

When she wasn't in the water, she flaunted her toned tummy in the same bikini bottoms, paired with a white baby tee, at sunset. In the evening, the model donned a little black dress with a matching cover-up. She swept her hair into a low bun and glanced off the ledge of a boat. Ceretti completed her photo dump with several scenic snapshots from her tropical vacation, including photos of the ocean, boats and seals. "🪼," she captioned her Instagram carousel.

Vittoria Ceretti Takes the Plunge in Luxe Gold Gown

Source: @vittoria/Instagram Vittoria Ceretti sizzled in a sparkly gold dress.

On November 2, Ceretti ditched her swimsuit for glam attire as she attended an event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The star sparkled in a plunging gold sequin gown by Gucci, complemented by two gold bangles. Fabio Petri styled her hair in a center-parted low ponytail with a single strand of hair hanging down one side. She recapped the evening on Instagram, featuring several images of her in front of the museum's iconic gray columns. The hairstylist gushed over the look in the comments section, writing, "She’s a golden fairy 💛."

Vittoria Ceretti Confesses It Can Be 'Annoying' Dating Someone With a 'Larger Following'

Source: @vittoria/Instagram Vittoria Ceretti is dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ceretii is no stranger to a racy photoshoot. In March, she posed topless on the cover of Vogue France, solely sporting a pair of sheer Louis Vuitton tights. She wore little makeup, while her hair was disheveled and hung in front of her face. In an interview with the publication, the brunette beauty opened up about what it's like dating A-lister DiCaprio. "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' — or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," she admitted. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."

When Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Vittoria Ceretti has been romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio since 2023.