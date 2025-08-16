Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Ditches Her Top in Sultry Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Vittoria Ceretti is a vision! The 27-year-old model shared a 14-photo Instagram carousel, where she posed topless in a stunning black and white photo. Ceretti held her cleavage as she stood in her bikini bottoms for the racy shot. She continued to flaunt her enviable body in chic fits, including a blue strapless top paired with oversized black pants as she stood poolside.

'Find Me in the Sun'

Source: @vittoria/Instagram The model posed for a scandalous topless photo.

The model also shared a glimpse of her time spent by the water. In one take, Ceretti could be seen riding a jet ski, while another featured her in a fashionable outfit as she looked at the sea from a lounge chair. Ceretti took on the night by posing in front of a gorgeous view of a city full of lights. She wore a fitted brown dress, paired with a chain-link necklace and minimal glam. “find me in the sun,” she captioned her luscious post. Plenty of the model’s famous friends commented on her slew of sultry photos, including Brooks Nader, Lori Harvey and Kari Petrosyan.

Source: @vittoria/Instagram Vittoria Ceretti is 27 years old.

Vittoria Ceretti's Boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio Makes Shocking Confession

Source: mega Leonardo DiCaprio confessed he feels 'emotionally 35' despite being 50 years old.

Ceretti’s post comes a few days after her boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, opened up about how he feels much younger than he actually is after turning 50 years old last year — a strong indication of why he notoriously dates women much younger than him. The Revolutionary Road actor was profiled by a publication in August. During his interview, he was asked, “I’m going to ask you a question, and you’re going to answer as quickly as you can. If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?” DiCaprio quickly replied, “32.” As his conversation continued, the One Battle After Another star elaborated on how he feels “emotionally 35” years old.

Leonardo DiCaprio Says Being 'Upfront' in Relationships Is Key

Source: @vittoria/Instagram;MEGA The actor and model are rumored to have started dating in 2023.

DiCaprio explained his view on relationships, putting an emphasis on being “upfront” with whomever he courts. “Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life — the personal, professional — it’s that you just don’t want to waste your time anymore,” he shared. “You have to just be much more upfront. It’s almost a responsibility because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you.”

Where Did Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio Meet?

Source: @vittoria/Instagram The couple met in Milan, Italy.