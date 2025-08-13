Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, Says He's Not as Emotionally Mature as His Age Amid Relationship With 27-Year-Old

Article continues below advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio might have just put an end to ongoing speculation about why he notoriously dates much younger women. The Oscar award-winning actor claimed in a new interview that his emotional maturity doesn’t reflect his real age, saying at 50 years old, he feels like he’s actually in his thirties.

Leonardo DiCaprio Says He Feels Like He's in His Thirties

The Revolutionary Road star was questioned by Paul Thomas Anderson for an Esquire profile, where the actor was asked by the journalist, “I’m going to ask you a question, and you’re going to answer as quickly as you can. If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?” DiCaprio replied, “32.” The Wolf of Wall Street actor elaborated after Anderson asked if turning 50 years old last year warranted a “natural time for reflection.” DiCaprio first corrected the journalist by saying, “You turned emotionally 35 last year,” referring to the real age he considers himself.

'Don't Want to Waste Your Time Anymore'

“Well, it creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time,” he continued. “I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress. I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it.” DiCaprio added, “Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life — the personal, professional — it’s that you just don’t want to waste your time anymore. You have to just be much more upfront. It’s almost a responsibility because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you.”

Leonardo DiCaprio IS Dating 27-Year-Old Model Vittoria Ceretti

While DiCaprio is famous for his critically acclaimed work in film, the actor’s love life has been an ongoing topic among fans who question why he only dates women who are nearly half his age. The Django Unchained star is currently linked to 27-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, whom he met in Milan, Italy. The couple has been dating since August 2023.

Leonardo DiCaprio's History With Younger Women