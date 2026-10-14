Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Goes Topless in Playful Photo

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Vittoria Ceretti is giving fans another look at her life off the runway. The Italian supermodel shared a series of personal snapshots, including a topless shot, along with fashion moments and scenes from her travels. The brunette babe, who has been romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio since 2023, offered followers a mix of candid and glamorous looks in the carousel.

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Source: @VITTORIA/INSTAGRAM Vittoria Ceretti shared a new Instagram carousel featuring a topless photo.

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In one photo, Ceretti stood beside a bed in black trousers, turning her back slightly toward the camera as a dog looked up at her. Other snapshots showed the model in a dark, plunging dress with delicate detailing and a champagne-colored gown decorated with floral embellishments. She also included a quieter moment by the sea, wearing a white camisole with lace trim and dark pants as she gazed out at the water.

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DiCaprio and Ceretti Spotted in Hawaii

Source: @VITTORIA/INSTAGRAM The Italian supermodel was recently photographed enjoying a beach outing in Hawaii with boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ceretti's latest post comes as she and DiCaprio continue to draw attention during their outings together. According to photos published by The Sun on Tuesday, October 13, the couple recently spent time at a beach in Hawaii with friends ahead of Jennifer Meyer's wedding. In the photos, the pair walked barefoot along the sand during the sunny outing. Ceretti wore a white strapless crop top, black bikini bottoms with small white details and a blue baseball cap. She also carried a white shoulder bag and held drinks as she smiled beside the actor. DiCaprio kept things casual in a plain white T-shirt, black-and-white patterned swim shorts, a white baseball cap and dark sunglasses. The couple strolled side by side along the beach, surrounded by leafy trees and rocky scenery. Other photos showed DiCaprio walking along the shore on his own, with the actor flaunting his “dad bod.”

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Inside DiCaprio and Ceretti's Relationship

Source: @VITTORIA/INSTAGRAM The couple, who have been romantically linked since August 2023, made their first awards show appearance together at the 2026 Oscars.

DiCaprio and Ceretti have been romantically linked since August 2023. A source previously shared insight into the actor's feelings for the 28-year-old, describing what reportedly makes their relationship work. “Vittoria is all he thinks about," a source said of the couple that November. "He says she’s not only gorgeous but super down to earth, and they have a ton in common." Ceretti was reportedly "not intimidated" by DiCaprio's fame, with the insider adding, "She even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star.' Leo finds it refreshing." The pair has generally kept their relationship private. They later made their first awards show appearance together at the 2026 Oscars.

Ceretti Opened Up About Dating Someone Famous

Source: @VITTORIA/INSTAGRAM In a 2025 interview with ‘Vogue France,’ the star discussed the frustration of being defined by her relationship with someone more famous.