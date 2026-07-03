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Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Sizzles in Tiny Bikini Amid Europe's Heatwave: Photos

vittoria ceretti sizzles in tiny bikini during europe trip
Source: MEGA; @vittoria/Instagram

Vittoria Ceretti stunned in a series of tiny bikinis while enjoying Europe's scorching heatwave.

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July 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Vittoria Ceretti is soaking up every moment of Europe's scorching summer.

The Italian supermodel, who has been dating Leonardo DiCaprio, shared a series of sun-drenched vacation photos on Instagram as she enjoyed the record-breaking European heatwave while modeling a collection of tiny bikinis and effortless summer outfits.

"This European heat wave is craaaaaazy. Blushed cheeks all day long @armanibeauty 💋 #ad," Ceretti captioned the post, giving followers a peek at her tropical escape while promoting the beauty brand.

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image of Vittoria Ceretti embraced Europe's record-breaking heatwave by sharing glamorous beach photos featuring several stylish bikini looks.
Source: @vittoria/Instagram

Vittoria Ceretti embraced Europe's record-breaking heatwave by sharing glamorous beach photos featuring several stylish bikini looks.

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Source: @vittoria/Instagram
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The Model Showcases Effortless Vacation Style

image of The Italian model combined fashion and beauty promotion by showcasing Armani Beauty products throughout her vacation photo carousel.
Source: @vittoria/Instagram

The Italian model combined fashion and beauty promotion by showcasing Armani Beauty products throughout her vacation photo carousel.

In one mirror selfie, Ceretti flaunted her toned figure in a black polka-dot bikini, layering the tiny two-piece with an oversized bright blue button-down shirt left open. She finished the relaxed beach look with layered gold necklaces and a pair of sunglasses tucked into the center of her bikini top.

Another photo featured the runway star relaxing outdoors in a colorful triangle bikini with bright yellow straps and navy blue cups. She paired the swimsuit with sporty black shorts trimmed in yellow and oversized sunglasses as she snapped a casual selfie.

Ceretti also shared a close-up shot showing off her sun-kissed complexion while applying makeup in a wide-brimmed black hat and a white spaghetti-strap top. Another image highlighted a compact beauty product resting on her leg, tying into her collaboration with Armani Beauty.

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'Goddess Vittoria'

image of The vacation snaps arrive as reports claimed Leonardo DiCaprio is increasingly considering fatherhood as his relationship with the model continues.
Source: @vittoria/Instagram

The vacation snaps arrive as reports claimed Leonardo DiCaprio is increasingly considering fatherhood as his relationship with the model continues.

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It didn't take long for fans to flood the comments section with compliments.

“The Goddess Vittoria ❤️,” one person wrote.

“Queen❤️❤️,” another added.

“Well, you’ve sold me on the blush balm thing,” a third commented about the featured product.

“Beauty🔥,” another fan raved.

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More Bikini Photos Leave Fans Speechless

image of According to the insider, Vittoria Ceretti has expressed that she would like to have a child with the actor.
Source: MEGA

According to the insider, Vittoria Ceretti has expressed that she would like to have a child with the actor.

The latest upload follows another vacation post in which the Italian beauty wowed fans in a tiny yellow bikini during her tropical getaway.

One standout photo showed Ceretti posing beside enormous tree roots while showing off her fit physique in the sunshine. Other snaps captured her strolling along white-sand beaches and admiring the crystal-clear ocean views.

In another image, the 28-year-old stood beneath swaying palm trees near the shoreline, while a separate photo showed her posing at the water's edge with turquoise waves stretching behind her.

Fans once again filled the comments section with admiration.

“dream girl ✨,” one follower wrote.

“Love love love 😍,” another added.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third gushed.

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Source: @vittoria/Instagram

DiCaprio Is Reportedly Thinking About the Future

Ceretti's vacation photos come as new reports claimed DiCaprio has been thinking seriously about starting a family with the model.

“Leo has his worries about bringing kids into the world with the state it’s in. At the same time, he has always envisioned himself being a father at some point and he’s getting to the age where it’s becoming a bit of a now or never situation,” an insider told Star Magazine.

The source added that DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, is also part of the conversation.

“He also has his mom in the equation,” the insider shared. “She really wants a grandchild and he wants to give that to her but she’s in her 80s now so the time is ticking, [and Ceretti] has made it known she’d love to have a child with him.”

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