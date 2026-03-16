Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, Brings Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 27, as His Date to 2026 Oscars in Rare Public Outing: Photo

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Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, made a rare public appearance together at the 2026 Oscars. Though the A-lister walked the red carpet solo, he was joined by the model inside the ceremony, where they sat next to each other in the star-studded audience.

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Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Have Rare Public Date Night

Source: @abc/youtube Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti attended the 2026 Oscars together.

The Best Actor nominee, 51, wore a classic suit and bow tie while rocking a mustache, as Ceretti, 27, stunned in a maroon dress. The duo was shown on TV a few times, most notably when host Conan O'Brien made a joke about the Titanic lead being in several popular memes. "Leonardo DiCaprio is here. Sir, good to see you, I bow to you," the comedian said in his monologue. "He's the star of so many movies and the king of memes. He's the king of memes this guy!"

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Source: @abc/youtube Conan O'Brien joked about Leonardo DiCaprio being 'the king of memes' in his monologue.

"Let's make a new meme with Leo right now," said O'Brien. The camera panned to DiCaprio while the phrase "that feeling when you didn't agree to this" flashed across the screen. The movie star was a good sport about the bit, as both he and Ceretti smiled.

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Source: @abc/youtube Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars.

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Nikki Glaser Poked Fun at the Couple at 2026 Golden Globes

Source: mega The star began dating in 2023.

The private couple first sparked dating rumors in 2023 but have yet to walk a red carpet together. O'Brien, 62, refrained from making any jokes about the One Battle After Another star's affinity for younger women — which couldn't be said for 2026 Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser. "How good was Leo in One Battle? I mean, it's insane. So good. What a career you've had. Countless iconic performances. You've worked with every great director. You've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30," Glaser, 41, quipped at the January 11 show. "I mean, it's just insane."

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Source: mega Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, didn't join him on the 2026 Oscars red carpet.