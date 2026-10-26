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Lewis Hamilton Makes Rare Comment About His Bond With Kim Kardashian's Four Kids

Photo of Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian, and her kids
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Lewis Hamilton made rare comments about how he feels about his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's four kids.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 5:14 a.m. ET

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Lewis Hamilton has something to say about his girlfriend's four kids.

Recently, the F1 star made rare comments about the bond he shares with Kim Kardashian's children, months after the couple made their relationship official.

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Lewis Hamilton Comments on Kim Kardashian's Kids

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Image of Lewis Hamilton commented on spending time with Kim Kardashian's kids.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Lewis Hamilton commented on spending time with Kim Kardashian's kids.

At a panel hosted at the F1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Hamilton candidly said, “My niece and nephew always gave me a lot of happiness.”

“My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them,” he continued in the clip shared on TikTok, referring to North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, whom Kardashian shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

“She’s got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids,” Hamilton added. “I got them a dog this year, so little Halo is a new member of that family.”

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Hamilton and Kardashian Have Been Together for Months

Image of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been together since February 2026.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been together since February 2026.

Hamilton and Kardashian were first romantically linked in February, when they were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway to the U.K.

That month, they hard-launched their relationship with their first public outing at the 2026 Super Bowl on February 8.

Two months later, they made their relationship Instagram official as well, in a clip shared by Hamilton in which he and Kardashian drove around Tokyo in a Ferrari F40.

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Sources Said Kardashian is Very Protective of Her Kids

Image of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made their relationship social media official in April.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made their relationship social media official in April.

These new comments from Hamilton come as a positive update about the duo's relationship, as an insider previously told People that Kardashian is “very selective” with the people she trusts around her kids.

“She’s very protective of them and doesn’t take new introductions lightly,” the source said. “The fact that Lewis has spent time with the kids reflects how much she trusts him.”

The source also added that, "She's never wanted to rush anything, but she's very happy with where things are. He's a great guy."

Since then, the reality TV star has shared a lot of positive updates about how Hamilton appears to be adjusting with her family.

Hamilton Has Spent Significant Time With Kardashian's Kids

Image of Lewis Hamilton has been spending a significant amount of time with Kim Kardashian's kids.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Lewis Hamilton has been spending a significant amount of time with Kim Kardashian's kids.

Over the summer, the race car driver was seen spending time with Kardashian's eldest son, Saint, in Tokyo, at a store that sells rare Pokémon cards.

In July, the couple took a step further as the reality star shared a photo of Hamilton hanging out with her kids during her family’s Fourth of July getaway.

In one cutesy photo, Kardashian was even seen posing for a selfie with her beau in Chicago.

“Summers at the lake with my favorite people,” she captioned the picture shared on her Instagram.

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