Lewis Hamilton Sprays Kim Kardashian With Champagne at F1 Monaco Grand Prix as Romance Heats Up: Watch

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Kim Kardashian was dressed to the nines wearing a custom cream-colored Gucci gown on Sunday, June 7, when suddenly Lewis Hamilton sprayed her with champagne to celebrate getting second place at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. Once the bubbly came out, she tried to make a quick exit — but not quickly enough. Her dress and back were doused in champagne as her team rushed in to help, unfurling a black umbrella a moment too late. She then composed herself, dabbing her face and removing her champagne-splashed sunglasses. Khloé Kardashian also joined her at the festivities. "I got champagne all over it," she complained about her dress after the event in a video posted on X. Stains were visible.

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Kim Kardashian was drenched in champagne while serving looks in custom Gucci at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix.



Lewis Hamilton, the clock is ticking… 👀 pic.twitter.com/dlinnEfThJ — Quam🎭 (@Quamclips) June 8, 2026 Source: @Quamclips/X

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Fans Reacted With Humor

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian seemed upset that her dress was stained after the celebratory ritual.

One user reacted, "Was she trying to run?" Another compared footage of Kim running from the champagne shower with that of his former girlfriend, Nicole Scherzinger, who was seen lapping it up and loving it. He had an on-off relationship with the Pussycat Dolls singer from 2007-2015. A third posted, "Would hate to be this way. Everything about presentation and playing [for the] cameras. Just have fun. What's the point in being a billionaire if you can't enjoy life?" A fourth wrote, "That's her fault for dressing like she was going to a wedding."

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Lewis Hamilton Was Grateful for Kim Kardashian's Support

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton blew a kiss to Kim Kardashian after his placement.

"Yeah, it's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support," Lewis, who raced on behalf of Ferrari, said after Sunday's race. "My friends [in general]. It was an incredible turnout overall. I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day." The couple hugged after the race and Lewis, 41, blew a quick kiss to Kim, 45, who was smiling and taking pictures. Before the race, the pair were seen chatting on the sidelines, then hugging before she watched the race with the crowd. On Friday, June 6, Kim and Khloé attended practice races. The sisters wore Ferrari headphones during the early events.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Relationship Timeline

Source: Instagram @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been going strong since February.

Kim and Lewis made their first public appearance at the Super Bowl in February. They vacationed in Europe together in January. Kim joined him on a trip to Tokyo in March, which he posted about on Instagram. She is seen sitting passenger side while his car emerges from a plume of smoke. Her children with Kanye West — North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7 — plus Khloé joined them on the Tokyo adventure, which Kim posted about on Instagram. On Monday, June 1, Kim posted a carousel of images with Lewis, including a photo of them riding bicycles together in NYC. Kim and Lewis have known each other since the GQ Men of the Year ceremony in 2014, but romance wasn't on the radar until this year.

Who is Lewis Hamilton?

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton was born in the U.K.