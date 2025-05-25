REALITY TV Summer House's Lexi Wood Dodges Drake Dating Rumors Like a Pro — But Is There More to the Story? Source: MEGA Summer House’s Lexi Wood expertly dodged Drake dating rumors, leaving fans curious if there’s more to the story.

Summer House star Lexi Wood is the latest to play coy when it comes to her rumored romance with rapper Drake. While the model, 27, has been upfront about her past fling with Brooklyn Beckham, her response to Andy Cohen's probing was nothing short of suggestive

Source: @lexiwood/Instagram Lexi Wood previously dated Brooklyn Beckham before her time on 'Summer House.'

During the Wednesday, May 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Cohen dove right in, asking Wood about "the timeline" of her alleged romance with the 38-year-old rapper. Wood, with a mischievous laugh, threw up her hands and teased, "Can I take a sip and pass [on] this one?"

Her dismissive response, paired with a sly glance into the camera, left fans buzzing with intrigue — was she just playing hard to get, or is there a hidden story waiting to bubble to the surface?

Source: @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Youtube Lexi Wood playfully dodged questions about her rumored romance with Drake on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Lexi's Flirtation With Fame: The Rumors Heat Up

Speculation about Woods' ties to the "Nice For What" artist started circulating after her costar Jesse Solomon, whom she dated during the show, spilled the tea on an April episode of "Chicks in the Office."

"Listen," Solomon, 31, said coyly. "The people are saying I came on strong, but I think Lexi matched my energy." He continued, "When you're going for a girl who's dated Drake, you're not going to get her by playing it cool."

In true captivating reality TV fashion, Solomon admitted he might have gotten a bit too aggressive, saying, "So watching it back, I guess I was love bombing, but I'm learning about love bombing now. So yeah, I'm trying to be better the next time around."

Source: MEGA Jesse Solomon joked that Lexi Wood matched his energy.

Fans have been witness to the rollercoaster ride of Wood and Solomon's romance all season long, complete with fireworks and red flags. Wood wasn't thrilled to discover Solomon had flirted with housemate Ciara Miller while she was out of town, plus, he faced backlash for a toe-sucking incident with another woman. Meanwhile, Solomon felt the heat when Wood pressed him to cut down on his social media flings with other ladies.

Lexi Opens Up About Brooklyn, But What About Drake?

Despite the Drake question hovering in the air, Wood has been more candid discussing her past with Beckham. During her appearance on the May 7 episode of "The Viall Files," she was asked about the star's renowned dad, David Beckham.

In response, Lexi laughed off any awkwardness, saying, "I feel like he was just always Brooklyn's dad. I feel like immediately I didn't think anything of it. And then he just was his dad." "They're a beautiful family. Victoria [Beckham], she's the style icon. They're the coolest family," she gushed.

Source: @lexiwood/Instagram Lexi Wood revealed she once dated Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.