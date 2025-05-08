Brooklyn Beckham's Ex Lexi Wood Reveals What the Famous Family Is Really Like as Public Feud Unfolds
Lexi Wood just disclosed what dating a Beckham is really like.
The Summer House star, 27, reflected on her unique experience courting Brooklyn Beckham and spending time with his A-list parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
Lexi, who also dated Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son, Presley, is well-accustomed to being the significant other of a nepo baby.
"It’s so funny because those are the types of families that I’m used to," she spilled on "The Viall Files" podcast. "Like, families that are in the industry that give each other advice, work with each other where they can, like, that are so close, travel together, live together. They do so much together."
Lexi Wood's Thoughts on the Beckham Family
The reality star admires how for both the Beckhams and the Gebers, "your family has your back, period."
"I do feel like those families are great," she confirmed.
Host Nick Viall asked Lexi how it felt dating Brooklyn, the son of "one of the sexiest men alive."
She casually replied, "I feel like [David] was just always Brooklyn’s dad."
Lexi is a longtime fan of the Beckhams, particularly Victoria, whom she renders a "style icon."
"They’re a beautiful family..." she expressed. "They’re the coolest family."
- David Beckham's Wife Victoria Living Her 'Worst Nightmare' Amid Rift With Estranged Son Brooklyn: Source
- David and Victoria Beckham's Rift With Brooklyn 'Is All About' His Wife Nicola Peltz, Source Claims: 'They Want Their Son Back'
- Nicola Peltz-Beckham Feels 'Lucky' to Have 'Incredible' Victoria Beckham as a Mother-in-Law: 'I'm Blessed'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lexi Wood's Opinion of Nicola Peltz
The model praised how both families share the same morals and values as her, which made it "nice" being around them.
She has no ill will toward her ex Brooklyn and wishes him well in his marriage to Nicola Peltz.
"Brooklyn is in a great relationship, and I’m so happy for him," she said. "I’m the type of ex that I’m actually friends with a lot of my exes, and I want them to move on."
Inside the Beckham Family Drama
Lexi's praise for the Beckhams comes amid drama between Brooklyn and his parents. Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from David's 50th birthday party earlier this month and missed Victoria's fashion show in March.
"The thought of any of her children falling out gives [Victoria] sleepless nights," an insider told a publication. "It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fallout over their wedding. But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow."
The issue is allegedly focused on their son's wife.
"This is nothing to do with him and is all about Nicola," another insider dished to an outlet. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time."