Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Are Engaged! See the Model's Gorgeous Ring

Article continues below advertisement

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged! The model confirmed the happy news on Friday, September 12, by sharing a gorgeous snapshot of her ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Gabriella Brooks Shows Off Engagement Ring

Source: @gabriella_brooks/Instagram The model shared the stunning snap on Instagram.

In the carousel of photos she posted via Instagram, Brooks posed with her husband-to-be, flashing her new piece of jewelry for the camera. The second image showed the ocean, while a third was simply just Brooks' hand resting on a white sheet as she showed off the new bling. Brooks simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @gabriella_brooks/Instagram The couple was first spotted together in 2019.

Of course, fans couldn't get enough of the pair's big news. One person wrote, "YESSSS!! ENGAGEMENT GAINZ! MASSIVE CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU AND THE BIG RIG 🥳 ❤️🙌❤️," while another said, "Omggggg congratulations angel!!!!! So incredibly happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️." A third person added, "Oh my goshhhhhh, congratulations Angel! This is the best best best news ever. Cannot wait to see you as a bride 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Pair Recently Sparked Engagement Rumors

Source: @gabriella_brooks/Instagram Gabriella Brooks was seen with a ring on her finger last month.

The duo, who were first seen together in 2019, recently sparked engagement rumors last month when Brooks was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger while in Ibiza, Spain. In paparazzi photos, the two were all smiles as they boarded a yacht for Chris Hemsworth's birthday bash. Though the pair has attended events together, they typically keep their romance out of the spotlight. "My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me," she told Stellar Magazine in December 2021. "And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself."

Source: @gabriella_brooks/Instagram Liam Hemsworth was previously married to Miley Cyrus.