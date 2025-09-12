Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Are Engaged! See the Model's Gorgeous Ring
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged!
The model confirmed the happy news on Friday, September 12, by sharing a gorgeous snapshot of her ring.
Gabriella Brooks Shows Off Engagement Ring
In the carousel of photos she posted via Instagram, Brooks posed with her husband-to-be, flashing her new piece of jewelry for the camera. The second image showed the ocean, while a third was simply just Brooks' hand resting on a white sheet as she showed off the new bling.
Brooks simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji.
Of course, fans couldn't get enough of the pair's big news.
One person wrote, "YESSSS!! ENGAGEMENT GAINZ! MASSIVE CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU AND THE BIG RIG 🥳 ❤️🙌❤️," while another said, "Omggggg congratulations angel!!!!! So incredibly happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
A third person added, "Oh my goshhhhhh, congratulations Angel! This is the best best best news ever. Cannot wait to see you as a bride 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."
The Pair Recently Sparked Engagement Rumors
The duo, who were first seen together in 2019, recently sparked engagement rumors last month when Brooks was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger while in Ibiza, Spain.
In paparazzi photos, the two were all smiles as they boarded a yacht for Chris Hemsworth's birthday bash.
Though the pair has attended events together, they typically keep their romance out of the spotlight.
"My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me," she told Stellar Magazine in December 2021. "And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself."
The couple went Instagram official in June 2021 — nearly two years after Liam split from Miley Cyrus.
Miley later addressed rumors about their romance.
"I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide," she wrote via social media at the time.
"But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP," she added.