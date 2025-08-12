COUPLES Is Liam Hemsworth Engaged? Actor's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Flaunts Diamond Ring During Ibiza Boat Day Source: MEGA Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been dating since 2019. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 12 2025, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

Were Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks celebrating more than just his brother Chris Hemsworth's birthday in Ibiza? The celebrity couple — who started dating in 2019 — sent fans in a frenzy after the stunning model was spotted with a diamond ring on her wedding finger while attending the Thor actor's 42nd birthday boat party on the Spanish island. Paparazzi photos showcased Liam, 35, and Gabriella, 29, smiling from ear to ear while boarding a yacht for the star-studded bash — which was attended by A-list guests like singer Rita Ora, 34, director Taika Waititi, 49, and actor Matt Damon, 54.

Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Shows Off Her Diamond Ring

Source: MEGA Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks recently sparked engagement rumors.

For the occasion, Gabriella donned a yellow dress with short ruffled sleeves, sunglasses and sandals, while Hemsworth sported navy blue shorts, a white tank top, a matching long-sleeved button-up and white sneakers. All eyes, however, were on the shiny diamond rock resting on Gabriella's ring finger. In one photo that surfaced on social media, the Leviano actress could be seen holding up her hand to seemingly show off her new accessory.

When Did Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Start Dating?

Source: MEGA The Hollywood stars keep their relationship private.

Liam and Gabriella have been dating since 2019, but maintain a pretty private relationship. Aside from occasional posts on social media and rare red carpet appearances, the lovebirds like to keep their romance away from the public eye. The gorgeous model explained why she prefers to have her and Liam's love life stay under the radar during an interview with Stellar Magazine in December 2021. "My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me," she expressed at the time. "And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself."

Source: MEGA Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks occasionally make red carpet appearances together.

Liam and Gabriella were both in serious relationships before crossing paths. The Hunger Games actor was married to Miley Cyrus, 32, from 2018 until he filed for divorce from the "Flowers" singer in late 2019, while Gabriella split from The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, 36, right around the same time. It's unclear when Gabriella and Liam met, though the Australian stars were first spotted together in December 2019, when they spent the day at the beach in Byron Bay, Australia.

Source: @liamhemsworth/Instagram Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are both from Australia.